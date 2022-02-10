Austrian police find migrants in ‘horror box’ under truck

Austrian police say they discovered eight migrants in life-threatening circumstances hidden inside a slender wood pallet field that had been connected to the underside of a truck.

Police mentioned the individuals from Turkey had been trafficked from Romania through Hungary to Austria. Several of them suffered from hypothermia in the course of the journey in freezing temperatures, and a few had fainted as a result of they have been uncovered to the truck’s exhaust fumes for hours, police mentioned in an announcement Wednesday.

The migrants described their hiding place as a “horror box,” police said.

The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old Turkish man, was arrested along with a 56-year-old alleged accomplice, police said. They did not reveal any further details on the traffickers or the migrants.

Austrian investigators discovered the hidden passengers and arrested the truck driver last month on a highway stop near Schwechat, southeast of Vienna, after they were tipped off by German authorities. The alleged accomplice, who also is Turkish, was arrested Friday in the Austrian city of Graz where he lives.

Authorities only publicised the incident on Wednesday. They said the driver confessed to having smuggled up to 40 migrants to Austria on eight trips. Each person had to pay between €15,000 to €16,000 for the dangerous ride.

“This case shows once again how inhumane organised trafficking criminals act,” Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said, according to ORF. “We must ensure that a robust protection of the EU’s external borders deprives these criminals of their business basis.”