Austrian President Van der Bellen to run for second term
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen introduced on Sunday
that he’s operating for a second time period in workplace, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.
Van der Bellen, 78, mentioned on Twitter that Austria and Europe are
dealing with “turbulent times” as a result of COVID-19 pandemic,
Russia-Ukraine battle, financial difficulties and the problem of
local weather change.
“I want to proceed to place my expertise on the service of
our nation,” he mentioned.
The presidential election is about to happen later this 12 months,
however the date has but to be determined. It can be unclear who Van der
Bellen will face within the race.