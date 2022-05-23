Austrian President Van der Bellen to run for second term

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen introduced on Sunday

that he’s operating for a second time period in workplace, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.

Van der Bellen, 78, mentioned on Twitter that Austria and Europe are

dealing with “turbulent times” as a result of COVID-19 pandemic,

Russia-Ukraine battle, financial difficulties and the problem of

local weather change.

“I want to proceed to place my expertise on the service of

our nation,” he mentioned.

The presidential election is about to happen later this 12 months,

however the date has but to be determined. It can be unclear who Van der

Bellen will face within the race.