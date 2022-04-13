Austria’s Chancellor met with Putin to ‘confront’ him with atrocities he saw in Ukraine

“This is not a friendly visit. I have just come from Ukraine and have seen with my own eyes the immeasurable suffering caused by the Russian war of aggression,” Nehammer was quoted as saying in an announcement issued by his workplace after the assembly outdoors Moscow.

“I made the decision to go to Moscow, to look in President Putin’s eyes and confront him with what I saw,” the Chancellor mentioned in an interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson Wednesday.

When requested about Putin’s mindset throughout the assembly, Nehammer mentioned Putin was very robust and clear in his messages.

“In his point of view he has to defend the Russian Federation, the Russians living in eastern Ukraine,” he mentioned.

Nehammer mentioned Putin talked about the Istanbul peace talks, and the Austrian chancellor emphasised he sees a chance in these talks to finish the battle.

The Chancellor mentioned he confronted Putin about battle crime and informed him “it’s necessary to have international justice, the United Nations there.”

Nehammer mentioned, “it’s not easy for Putin to talk about war crimes.”

Asked whether or not Putin accepted there are battle crimes convey dedicated, Nehammer responded, “Well, you know, It’s President Putin. In this position, he was not clear.”

A divisive go to

Nehammer is the primary European chief to satisfy Putin face-to-face since his invasion. His go to divided opinion amongst EU leaders, with some expressing skepticism about participating with the Russian chief.

The pair spoke for about 75 minutes at Putin’s Novo-Ogaryovo residence close to Moscow, Nehammer’s spokesperson mentioned on Monday, in talks the Austrian chief described as “very direct, open and tough.”

Before visiting Russia, Nehammer met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv and visited the city of Bucha, the place bodies of unarmed civilians were found strewn across public streets after a month of Russian occupation.

”I addressed the intense battle crimes in Bucha and different locations and emphasised that each one these answerable for them have to be held accountable,” Nehammer said, according to the statement issued by his office. “I additionally informed President Putin in no unsure phrases that sanctions towards Russia will stay in place and can proceed to be tightened so long as persons are dying in Ukraine.”

The Austrian leader said Putin had blamed the Ukrainians for “being answerable for the crimes in Bucha.” Video footage, however, shows Russian forces gunning down a civilian there.

Austria is militarily neutral but its government has joined its neighbors in condemning Putin’s invasion.

The Chancellor said he raised the issue of evacuation corridors with Putin, after repeated instances in which attempted evacuations around Ukraine have been scuppered by Russian attacks. Ukrainian officials said a Russian strike on Kramatorsk train station on Friday killed dozens of people, including several children.

“I additionally made it clear to the Russian President that there’s an pressing want for humanitarian corridors to convey ingesting water and meals to the besieged cities and to convey out girls, youngsters and the wounded,” Nehammer said in his statement.

Nehammer cited “a way of accountability to go away no stone unturned” as a reason for seeking the meeting with Putin, saying: “For me, there is no such thing as a various to searching for direct talks with Russia as properly, regardless of all of the very nice variations.”

According to the United Nations, a minimum of 1,892 civilians have been killed and a couple of,558 injured because the battle in Ukraine began in February.