Best-selling crime author Val McDermid has ended a lifelong relationship with Raith Rovers, and cancelled a sponsorship deal, after the second-tier Scottish membership signed a participant who was dominated a rapist by a choose in a civil case.

The Championship membership signed 32-year-old former Scotland worldwide David Goodwillie from Clyde late on switch deadline day on Monday.

At a civil case on the Court of Session in Edinburgh in 2017, Goodwillie and his former Dundee United team-mate David Robertson have been ordered to pay damages of PS100,000 to a lady they’d raped, a choose dominated. No legal prices had been introduced in opposition to both of them.

Former Blackburn and Aberdeen striker Goodwillie left Plymouth within the wake of the ruling and has performed for Clyde in Scotland’s decrease two divisions since then, hitting 109 objectives in 176 appearances.

McDermid, a former Raith director whose title adorns the membership’s house shirts, had warned in opposition to the signing a number of weeks in the past and her stance has been backed by Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

The novelist, who has offered greater than 17 million books, wrote on Twitter: “I have this morning ended my lifelong support of Raith Rovers over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie.

“I’ve cancelled subsequent season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable transfer. This shatters any declare to be a neighborhood or household membership.

“Goodwillie has never expressed a shred of remorse for the rape he committed. His presence at Starks Park is a stain on the club.

“I’ll be tearing up my season ticket too. This is a heartbreaker for me and lots of different followers, I do know.”

In a later post on social media, she added: “The considered the rapist David Goodwillie working out on the pitch at Starks Park in a Raith Rovers shirt with my title on it makes me really feel bodily sick.”

McDermid, whose father was the Rovers scout responsible for signing the club’s greatest player, Jim Baxter, added that the move was “a horrible day not only for Raith Rovers however for girls who help soccer”.

The captain of the club’s women’s team, Tyler Rattray, announced she was quitting playing for the team.

In a tweet, she said: “After 10 lengthy years taking part in for Raith, it is gutting I’ve given up now as a result of they’ve signed somebody like this and I would like nothing to do with it!”

The First Minister described McDermid and Rattray’s responses as “principled – although tough for each of them”.

Sturgeon added: “But the actual fact they’re on this place in any respect reminds us that our society nonetheless has a approach to go to make zero tolerance of sexual violence a actuality.”

Rape Crisis Scotland, a group which campaigns to end sexual violence, claimed Raith’s decision was a “clear message of disregard to survivors of rape”.

Raith supervisor John McGlynn claimed the signing was essential to their promotion push.