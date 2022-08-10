Author of ‘Taliban’ reflects on how the group has changed since it was last in power

In 2001, writer and journalist Ahmed Rashid wrote the definitive account of the Taliban and its origins. NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly now speaks with Rashid, a yr after the Taliban re-took Afghanistan.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

This month, one yr in the past, Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. It marked a chaotic finish to the 20-year U.S. struggle in that nation. Back across the time that struggle started, writer and journalist Ahmed Rashid had written a guide titled “Taliban,” which grew to become, for a lot of, a defining textual content, perhaps the defining textual content on the militant group. Well, Rashid has now written a brand new foreword to the guide wherein he says, quote, “the fighters who captured Kabul in 2021 were of a different breed.” So we referred to as him to replicate on this previous yr of Taliban rule once more in Afghanistan and to ask how the group has modified in these previous 20 years.

AHMED RASHID: The first wave of Taliban, because it have been, have been actually blind to the world. They did not perceive the way in which politics works, the way in which the world works, their duties, that they now management the nation, they management the federal government, and so they have duties. All they have been excited by was pursuing their very own non secular agenda, which was that everybody needed to be transformed to their interpretation of Islam. They nonetheless pursued the identical agenda, besides with a distinction. It’s a lot harsher now. They perceive their duties. They at the moment are heads of state and so they’re operating a rustic and so they perceive that they must hold the inhabitants down. They must make it possible for, you recognize, we do not see rioting happening in Kabul, anti-Taliban motion happening on our TV screens.

KELLY: How damaging is it to the Taliban’s authority, their legitimacy, this newest twist, that the chief of al-Qaida, Ayman al-Zawahiri, turned up residing in Kabul till a U.S. drone strike killed him final week?

RASHID: Yes, properly, I imply, that has been a public relations catastrophe for the Taliban. But it needs to be remembered that al-Qaida has all the time had a really shut relationship with the Taliban. And, in fact, now it makes it very tough for the U.N., for the Americans, for the Europeans to outrightly provide the Taliban recognition of their authorities or present them with cash and assist.

KELLY: I used to be speaking about this with nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan, the U.S. nationwide safety adviser on the White House. And I need to play you a little bit little bit of our trade and see whether or not you agree, whether or not you suppose what he is saying is believable. I requested him if the Taliban positively knew Ayman al-Zawahiri was in Kabul. Here’s what he mentioned.

JAKE SULLIVAN: We imagine that senior members of the Haqqani community, who at the moment are a part of the Taliban entity operating the federal government in Kabul, that they knew. We additionally imagine that there have been different senior Taliban officers who didn’t know. And, in actual fact, you recognize, we are going to now watch to see the extent to which this raises questions inside the group of the Taliban concerning the knowledge of getting Zawahiri come again into Kabul.

KELLY: Oh, fascinating. So you are anticipating attainable fractures or divisions within the Taliban or different extremists.

SULLIVAN: Yeah, I do not need to go as far as to say fracture. But, you recognize, actually that is going to lift some eyebrows, we imagine, inside the management.

KELLY: Ahmed Rashid, what do you suppose? Is this elevating some eyebrows? Do you see any signal of divisions in Taliban management?

RASHID: Well, that is similar to what occurred in 1996 when Osama bin Laden got here right down to Kandahar and was hosted by the Taliban chief, Mullah Omar. Quite a lot of Taliban leaders have been against it, and so they have been very strongly against it. But they allowed Mullah Omar – as a result of he was the supreme chief, they allowed him to hold on doing what he was doing. So we’re seeing a repeat of that now with actually a few of the extra hardline Taliban, just like the Haqqani community, favoring extremists, terrorists from different international locations. So, sure, there might be a division, but it surely is not going to result in any chaos or unrest inside the Taliban as a result of the Taliban are supremely disciplined. They comply with their chief come what might, and so they know that in the event that they conflict with the chief within the open, they’re going to be removed.

KELLY: Well, given all that, elaborate on the ultimate thought within the new foreword to your guide. You write – and I’m going to cite – “unless the Taliban are prepared to moderate their policies, improve upon their earlier attempt at governance and become more people friendly, Afghanistan will remain the fulcrum of unrest and turbulence in Central Asia for years to come.” Do you see any signal the Taliban are ready to do any of that?

RASHID: Well, sadly, in the mean time, fairly frankly, no. As lengthy as they’ve sources of revenue, they’re in a position to hold hundreds of younger individuals armed and able to combat. They have not modified their ideological beliefs, their non secular beliefs, that are very excessive and aren’t acceptable to most Afghans, particularly Afghans from totally different ethnic teams. So, fairly frankly, it is a very miserable state of affairs. One factor the Taliban isn’t going to do is to return underneath Western stress and admit to, for instance, women schooling or one thing like that, which they see as a direct menace to their ideology and their hegemonic management of the state of affairs.

KELLY: That is Ahmed Rashid, journalist and writer of the guide “Taliban.” Thank you a lot, as all the time, on your perception.

RASHID: Thank you very a lot.

