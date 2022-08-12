Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

LONDON — Novelist Salman Rushdie has been violently attacked whereas delivering a lecture in New York.

Police stated Rushdie was airlifted to hospital after struggling “an apparent stab wound to the neck” Friday morning. His situation stays unknown.

The Booker Prize winner, who has been topic to demise threats for the reason that late Eighties from Iran after the publication of his e-book “The Satanic Verses,” was attacked by a person whereas talking at an occasion held by the Chautauqua Institution, based on an Associated Press reporter in the room.

Other attendees reportedly restrained the attacker.

Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa ordering Muslims to kill Rushdie in 1989, declaring “The Satanic Verses” a blasphemy against Islam.

Rushdie spent the quick years after the fatwa altering houses within the U.Ok.

Despite the demise threats, Rushdie continued to advocate for freedom of speech and towards extremism. But after years spent sharing his life with bodyguards and taking excessive measures to guard his life, the creator informed the press a decade in the past that he believed the risk to his life was diminishing.

Born in Mumbai, India in 1947, Rushdie holds British and U.S. citizenship and has lived in New York since 2000.