Author Salman Rushdie on Ventilator after Stabbing Attack in New York

Acclaimed novelist Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator after he was stabbed within the neck and stomach whereas making ready to present a lecture on the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on Friday morning, in accordance with his agent.

Rushdie was transported to a hospital by helicopter Friday morning and underwent surgical procedure for a number of hours in a close-by trauma heart, Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, informed the New York Times.

“The news is not good,” Wylie informed the paper. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”

Police arrested Hadi Matar, 24, in reference to the assault on Friday. Matar, of New Jersey, had beforehand posted on social media in assist of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and Shia extremism, the New York Post reported.

“People were saying, ‘He [Rushdie] has a pulse, he has a pulse he has a pulse,’” one eyewitness to the assault and its aftermath informed the New York Times. Another witness informed the Times that “there was just one attacker,” and that “he was dressed in black. He had a loose black garment on. He ran with lightning speed over to him.”

Rushdie has been dwelling beneath the specter of assassination since Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini — then the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran — issued a fatwa calling for the writer to be killed in 1989. His fourth novel, The Satanic Verses, was revealed in 1988, and included what was thought-about by some to be an unflattering and blasphemous depiction of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

The United Kingdom and Iran ended diplomatic relations with one another over the fatwa, and solely reestablished them in 1998 when the Iranian president on the time, Mohammad Khatami, acknowledged that he would “neither support nor hinder assassination operations on Rushdie.”

There is a bounty on Rushdie’s head of over $3 million provided by a spiritual basis in Iran.

Law enforcement sources reportedly informed the New York Post {that a} preliminary investigation revealed Matar has posted on social media in assist of Iran and its Revolutionary Guard, in addition to in assist of Shia extremism.

However, New York State Police stated they didn’t “have any indication of a motive at this time” and so they imagine Matar acted alone.

PEN America, a human rights group championing free expression that Rushdie used to function president of, launched a press release from its CEO, Suzanne Nossel.

“PEN America is reeling from shock and horror at word of a brutal, premeditated attack on our former President and stalwart ally, Salman Rushdie, who was reportedly stabbed multiple times while on stage speaking at the Chautauqua Institute in upstate New York. We can think of no comparable incident of a public violent attack on a literary writer on American soil,” wrote Nossel.

“Just hours before the attack, on Friday morning Salman had emailed me to help with placements for Ukrainian writers in need of safe refuge from the grave perils they face. Salman Rushdie has been targeted for his words for decades but has never flinched nor faltered. He has devoted tireless energy to assisting others who are vulnerable and menaced. While we do not know the origins or motives of this savage attack, all those around the world who have met words with violence or called for the same are culpable for legitimizing this an assault on a writer while he was engaged in his essential work of connecting to readers. Our thoughts and passions now lie with our dauntless Salman, wishing him a full and speedy recovery. We hope and believe fervently that his essential voice cannot and will not be silenced,” she continued.

At a press convention held on Friday afternoon, New York governor Kathy Hochul assured reporters that Rushdie — who she known as “someone who has been out there unafraid, despite the threats that have followed him his entire adult life” — was “getting the care he needs.” She additionally praised the response of authorities on the scene, declaring that “it was a state police officer who stood up and saved his life.”

The assault on Rushdie comes within the context of elevated aggression from the Iranian regime. Last yr, a kidnapping plot in opposition to dissident Masih Alinjad, who now holds U.S. citizenship and studies on human rights abuses in Iran, was uncovered by the Department of Justice. On Wednesday, the DOJ revealed that it had uncovered a deliberate assassination try in opposition to former nationwide safety advisor John Bolton.

