Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing attack

Renowned writer Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and should lose one eye because of the stabbing attack he suffered whereas delivering a lecture in New York on Friday.

According to the writer’s agent, Andrew Wylie, the 75-year-old Indian-born novelist is unable to talk after the assault, wherein he was stabbed within the neck and stomach. As a results of the stabbing, “the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was … damaged,” Wylie mentioned.

Rushdie was attacked by a person whereas talking at an occasion held by the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state.

Authorities have detained a suspect named as Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey, however no formal expenses have been filed.

Since the publication of his novel “The Satanic Verses” in 1988, Rushdie has been the topic of demise threats stemming from the fatwa issued by Iran’s then-Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The Booker Prize winner spent almost ten years in hiding, however informed the press a decade in the past that he had determined to renew regular life upon concluding that the risk to his life was diminishing.

Politicians and authors from around the globe expressed their shock upon studying of the assault and condemned what’s broadly seen to be an assault on free speech.

On Saturday French President Emmanuel Macron hailed Rushdie as an individual who had “embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism,” including the writer’s “fight is our fight; it is universal.”

Booker Prize recipient Ian McEwan mentioned the assault represented “an assault on freedom of thought and speech. … Freedoms that underpin our rights and liberties.”

“Salman has been an inspirational defender of persecuted writers and journalists across the world. He is a fiery and generous spirit, a man of immense talent and courage and he will not be deterred,” McEwan added.