Authorities arrest a 21-year-old suspect in a triple homicide at a Georgia gun range

A 21-year previous man has been arrested in reference to an April 8 deadly armed theft at a Georgia taking pictures vary that left three members of the family lifeless.

Jacob Christian Muse of College Park, Ga., was charged with three counts of malice homicide in reference to the triple murder and was booked into the Coweta County Jail Friday, in line with a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Authorities had been trying to find a suspect since discovering the our bodies of the proprietor of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range alongside together with his spouse and grandson earlier this month in rural Coweta County, Ga., about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta.

As many as 40 weapons and the vary’s surveillance digital camera had been additionally stolen.

Grantville Police recognized the victims as Thomas Hawk, 75; his spouse, Evelyn, 75; and their grandson, Luke, 17.

Police Chief Steve Whitlock advised The Associated Press that the Hawk household was well-known and well-respected within the small however tight-knit neighborhood. The household had owned and operated the taking pictures vary for practically 30 years, with their grandson serving to on the retailer whereas on spring break.

The ATF was referred to as in as a result of massive variety of weapons stolen.

The GBI says the investigation stays lively and ongoing and inspired anybody with info to call or contact them online.