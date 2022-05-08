Authorities fear 60 dead after Russia bombs Ukrainian school

Authorities in jap Ukraine concern as much as 60 individuals have been killed when Russian compelled bombed a faculty the place they have been taking shelter within the village of Bilohorivka.

The assault occurred on Saturday night, and Serhiy Gaidai — governor of Luhansk area — mentioned about 90 individuals have been inside the college when it was hit, inflicting a fireplace which engulfed the constructing.

“The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found,” Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday, confirming the primary two fatalities.

“Thirty people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were injured. Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings.”

Russian shelling additionally killed two boys, ages 11 and 14, within the close by city of Pryvillia, the governor added.

Gaidai wrote on Telegram the “Russian assassins ‘fought’ with unarmed civilians. The racists dropped an air bomb on a school where almost the entire village was hiding. Everyone who did not have time to evacuate”

“After hitting the club, the basement of the school was the only place of salvation, but the Russians took away from people and this chance.”

Ukraine and the West have accused Russian forces of concentrating on civilians and conflict crimes, costs Moscow rejects.