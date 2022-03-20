Auto Expo scheduled for January next year after being cancelled this year

The subsequent version of Auto Expo is scheduled to be held from January 13-18 subsequent 12 months, after having been cancelled this 12 months as a result of coronavirus pandemic. The final version of the biennial car present passed off in February of 2020 amid fears of beginning of the unfold of the coronavirus the world over.

The auto present was earlier scheduled to happen in February this 12 months at Greater Noida but it surely bought postponed as a result of worsening state of affairs as a result of pandemic. However, now the the motor present is confirmed from January 13-18 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

The date of January 11 will likely be completely reserved for the media whereas on January 12, an inaugural ceremony will likely be held for the media, particular company and sellers, the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director General Rajesh Menon instructed PTI. On the opposite hand, the auto elements present would happen on the revamped Pragati Maidan advanced.

The Auto Expo sees participation from varied OEMs from all over the world that showcase their future merchandise for the Indian market. However, in its business-to-consumer (B2C) nature and given the truth that it’s visited by massive crowds, Menon had final 12 months stated that the magnitude of the danger of unfold of an infection is extraordinarily excessive and sustaining social distancing can be tough. It is on this context that the Indian car trade and SIAM recognised the inherent dangers in organising the Auto Expo due and the doable third wave at that time of time.

He had famous that security of exhibitors, guests and all stakeholders concerned and current on the Auto Expo was the highest most precedence for SIAM. In 2020, the auto present noticed a complete footfall of over six lakh guests. The nation’s flagship auto present had witnessed round 70 product launches and unveils, and 352 product shows from 108 exhibitors.

(with inputs from PTI)

