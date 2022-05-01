Auto Sales April 2022: Honda Cars India Records 13.20 Per Cent Sales Decline In The Domestic Market

Honda Cars India has offered 7,874 items in April 2022 within the home market, registering a gross sales decline of 13.20 per cent when in comparison with 9,072 items offered in the identical month final yr. That mentioned, the Japanese carmaker registered greater than twofold development in exports delivery out 2042 items in April 2022 as in comparison with 970 items exported in the identical month final yr. The firm has mentioned that the dip in gross sales is primarily attributed to the semiconductor scarcity in our nation whereas buyer sentiments proceed to indicate enchancment and positivity.

Sharing ideas on the April 2022 gross sales efficiency, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd mentioned, “The customer sentiment continues to show improvement and positivity, which is reflected in strong demand. However, the supply chain issues remain a challenge for the industry which is impacting the ability to meet the growing demand. We are hopeful that the situation improves sooner than later, so that the demand – supply equation can be more balanced.”

Honda Cars India has commenced manufacturing of the City e:HEV hybrid sedan.

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the brand new City e:HEV hybrid sedan in India on May 4 and which is predicted to enhance its gross sales going ahead, together with attracting extra market share within the compact sedan phase. The Honda City e:HEV options the identical 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which is coupled with a hybrid system.

