Auto Sales April 2022: Maruti Suzuki Records 10.21 Per Cent Sales Decline In Domestic PV Sales

Maruti Suzuki has recorded a droop of 10.21 per cent in its passenger automobile enterprise promoting 121,995 models within the home market final month as in comparison with 1,35,879 models bought in the identical month final 12 months. The manufacturing continues to witness the impression of semiconductor scarcity that has disrupted the provision chain and in-turn takes a toll on gross sales. The firm stated in its assertion, “The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.” Having stated that, the corporate nonetheless recorded a marginal progress of 1.5 per cent on month-on-month (MoM) foundation because it bought 1,33,861 models final month.

Also Read: Small Car Market Shrinking In India Cause Of Concern For Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Launched the XL6 facelift final month.

The gross sales of entry-levels fashions just like the Alto and S-Presso went down by 31.56 per cent promoting 17,137 models as in comparison with 25,041 models bought in the identical month a 12 months in the past. Compact vehicles just like the Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Celerio, Ignis, WagonR and Tours witnesses a drop of 18.16 per cent promoting 59,184 models as in comparison with 72,318 models bought a 12 months in the past. The Ciaz compact sedan too witnessed a whopping drop of 63.05 per cent promoting simply 579 models as in comparison with 1,567 models in April final 12 months. That stated, Sales of SUVs remained optimistic recording a double-digit progress of 33.18 per cent promoting 33,941 models as in comparison with 25,484 models bought in the identical month a 12 months in the past. Vans gross sales remained flat at 11,154 models as in comparison with 11,469 models bought a 12 months in the past.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Net Profits Decline 11 Percent In FY 2021-22

Maruti Suzuki additionally bought 5,987 models of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser to Toyota.

0 Comments

The firm additionally bought 4,266 models of the Super Carry gentle business automobile (LCV) final month as in comparison with 1,272 models a 12 months in the past, recording a progress of 235.37 per cent. It additionally bought 5,987 models of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser to Toyota, registering a progress of 12.89 per cent promoting when in comparison with 5,303 models bought a 12 months in the past. Its exports additionally went up by 6.8 per cent promoting 18,413 models as in comparison with 17,237 models bought a 12 months in the past. Overall (together with PV + LCV + OEM + Exports), Maruti Suzuki registered a gross sales decline of 5.65 per cent promoting 1,50,661 models as in comparison with 1,59,691 models bought in the identical month final 12 months.

For the most recent auto news and reviews, comply with carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.