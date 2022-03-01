Auto Sales February 2022: MG Motor India Sees 5% YoY Growth In Retail Sales At 4,528 Units

MG Motor India has launched the month-to-month gross sales numbers for February 2022, throughout which the corporate’s whole retail gross sales stood at 4,528 models. Compared to 4,329 autos bought in February 2021, the Chinese-owned British marque noticed about 5 per cent year-on-year progress in final month’s gross sales. MG’s month-on-month efficiency was additionally comparable. The firm bought 4,306 models in January 2022, registering a MoM progress of 5.1 per cent in February 2022. MG Motor India says that whereas there have been provide chain constraints, demand remained sturdy as MG has garnered a wholesome variety of new bookings.

The new MG Astor compact SUV has attained a powerful curiosity amongst the patrons

MG Motor India says that its new compact SUV, the Astor, has attained a powerful curiosity amongst the patrons. The firm has hoped to ship 5,000 models of the SUV by the top of 2021, nevertheless, because of provide chain constraints, deliveries needed to be postponed to 2022. However, final month the corporate mentioned that many of the first batch of shoppers have already obtained their Astors and it is now working to extend the availability of SUVs to fulfill the rising demand. The firm says, its Hector and Gloster additionally proceed to exhibit good gross sales traits of their respective segments.

The new MG ZS EV can also be more likely to get a 360-degree view digital camera, and probably even Advanced Driver Assistant Systems (ADAS)

Currently, MG Motor India is gearing up for the launch of the 2022 ZS EV, which is slated to be launched later this month. The up to date mannequin will include a revised design and styling, and a bunch of recent and refreshed options and tech. In truth, the SUV can also be anticipated to get an even bigger battery and provide an improved vary.

MG Motor India at present produces its vehicles on the firm’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. The plant has an annual manufacturing capability of 80,000 autos and employs almost 2,500 workforces.

