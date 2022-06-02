Auto Sales May 2022: Honda Cars India Sold 8,188 Units In The Domestic Market

Honda Cars India launched the month-to-month gross sales numbers for May 2022, and final month, the corporate’s total home gross sales stood at 8,188 items, as in opposition to 2,032 items bought in the identical interval final yr, registering a progress of 302.95 per cent. Honda says that though the numbers look good on paper, it must be famous that in this era final yr, the nation was beneath nationwide lockdown because of the second wave of the pandemic. The exports additionally grew considerably, as the corporate shipped 1,997 items in May 2022, recording a progress of 418.7 per cent with 385 items of export in May 2021.

Also Read: Car Sales May 2021: Honda Cars India Sold 2,032 Units In The Domestic Market Amidst COVID Restrictions

Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd stated, “The demand for Honda cars continued to stay strong as positive sentiments prevailed in the market but the prolonged supply chain-related issues still remain a hindrance and we are making all efforts to cater to the demand effectively.”

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways with the Honda City e: HEV.

In April 2022, the corporate bought 7,874 items registering a gross sales decline of 13.21 per cent when in comparison with 9,072 items bought in the identical month final yr. That stated, the Japanese carmaker registered greater than twofold progress in exports transport out 2,042 items in April 2022 as in comparison with 970 items exported in the identical month final yr.

Also Read: Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari, Checks Out New Honda City Hybrid

0 Comments

For the approaching months, Honda is banking closely on the Honda City e: HEV hybrid sedan and has even obtained an amazing response. Murata stated, “Our latest launch of Strong Electric Hybrid in mainstream segment, the new Honda City e:HEV has received an overwhelming response, far exceeding our initial plan, demonstrating that customers are showing a strong preference for such advanced technologies in the area of performance, environment-friendliness and safety. We are thankful to our customers for their continuous support of to brand Honda.”

For the most recent auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.