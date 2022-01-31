Automakers have pending backlog of over seven lakh orders as of December: Survey

Due to the provision constraints, the typical lead time for the business for 2021 has been round 14 weeks globally.

Automakers within the nation have a backlog of greater than seven lakh orders as of December 2021 as a result of the scarcity of semiconductors, as per the Economic Survey. Due to the provision constraints, the typical lead time for the business for 2021 has been round 14 weeks globally. Lead time is the distinction between the date of order and really receiving the automobile.

India too has skilled related tendencies within the car sector, as per the survey. As per knowledge from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), carmakers within the nation bought 2,19,421 passenger automobiles within the home market in December, down 13 per cent (year-on-year). “This is not a demand problem but a supply-side issue. The information from various car manufacturers’ websites reveals a cumulative pendency of over 7 lakh orders as of December 2021,” the Survey acknowledged.

The Survey additionally highlighted the efforts of the federal government in making an attempt to spice up semiconductor manufacturing within the nation in order to keep away from any future supply-chain scarcity. An outlay of ₹76,000 crore has been accepted for the event of semiconductors and show manufacturing ecosystem within the nation. The effort to spice up this business comes at a time when the worldwide economic system is dealing with a scarcity of semiconductors attributable to extreme disruptions in provide chains.

The PLI and different schemes that concentrate on boosting semiconductors won’t solely assist home auto firms to beat the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic however may also help them to develop into globally aggressive, particularly in chip making, the Survey acknowledged.

Shortage of the parts led a number of firms from varied industries to both shut factories or curtail manufacturing. Semiconductors are utilized in cars and its parts, in addition to digital and medical units.

