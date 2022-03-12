Automobile dispatches fall by 23% in Feb as supply-side woes continues: SIAM

The wholesales of the auto sector has taken successful because of the worldwide semiconductor scarcity and implementation of latest rules affecting the demand scene.

Dispatches of vehicles from factories decreased by 23 per cent throughout India in February. Reasons behind this decline are being said as supply-side challenges, the continued semiconductor scarcity and a rise within the worth of automobiles because of the implementation of latest rules that impacted the demand scene, knowledgeable business physique Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The wholesales of home passenger automobiles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers got here down from 17,35,909 models in February 2021 to 13,28,027 in 2022 whereas the general, passenger automobile dispatches plummeted by 6 per cent that’s to 2,62,984 models from 2,81,380 models in the identical month of final 12 months. Wholesales of passenger automobiles stood at 1,33,572 models final month in comparison with 1,55,128 models in February 2021 whereas the variety of utility automobile dispatches elevated to 1,20,122 models as in opposition to 1,14,350 models in the identical interval of the previous 12 months. Sales of vans fell to 9,290 models in comparison with 11,902 models in February 2021.

Also learn | Maruti Suzuki sells 164,056 cars in February, records highest-ever export

The complete wholesale of two-wheelers dipped by 27 per cent that’s to 10,37,994 models in opposition to 14,26,865 models in the identical month final 12 months. The variety of scooters that had been bought final month stood at 3,44,137 models final month, in opposition to 4,65,097 models in the identical interval in 2021. Sales of motorbike gross sales additionally declined to six,58,009 models final month as in opposition to 9,10,323 models in February 2021. Sales of three-wheelers too registered a decline marginally to 27,039 models final month as in contrast with 27,656 models in February 2021.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director-General Rajesh Menon stated the semiconductor scarcity and elevated worth of automobiles have impacted the general well being of the auto sector. The business is monitoring the doable affect of the continued Russia-Ukraine battle, as world provide chains might come underneath stress, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: