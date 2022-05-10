Autopsies are being conducted on the guests found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas. Here’s what we know

The pathologist “consented to doing the autopsies” Monday, Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle stated, and additional data can be offered when accessible.

No indicators of trauma have been discovered on the our bodies, the Royal Bahamas Police Force stated in an announcement to CNN, and the circumstances stay below police investigation.

How did the scenario unfold?

According to the police assertion, authorities on the George Town Police Station obtained a name shortly after 9 a.m. Friday from workers that an unresponsive male was present in one of many resort’s villas.

While enroute to the scene, police have been advised a further female and male, each unresponsive, have been present in one other villa on the property.

Police discovered within the first villa a “Caucasian male lying on the ground unresponsive” with no indicators of trauma. A physician pronounced him lifeless, police stated. The girl who was hospitalized was discovered with him, Rolle stated Saturday.

At the second villa, they discovered a person “slumped against a wall in a bathroom unresponsive,” and the lady was “found in a bedroom on a bed,” the police assertion stated.

“Both showed signs of convulsion,” the discharge stated, and neither confirmed indicators of trauma.

“The night prior, all of them had reported feeling ill,” Rolle stated, and “were seen by the medics.” They have been handled at completely different instances and had eaten prior at completely different places, he stated.

When requested at a information convention how lengthy the friends might have been lifeless earlier than they have been found, Rolle stated, “They were seen by the doctor the night before, and that would have been around 11, and they were discovered the next morning. So, we have the timeline … between 11 p.m. and 8:30 to 9 a.m.”

Who are the victims?

Husband Michael Phillips, 68, and spouse Robbie Phillips, 65, have been identified by authorities because the couple from Tennessee who died on the resort.

Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, from Florida, was the third particular person discovered deceased. His spouse, Donnis, 65, has since been transferred from Nassau to Miami’s Kendall Hospital and is in honest situation, in response to Jennifer Guerrieri, a spokesperson for Hospital Corporation of America’s east Florida division.

Their son, Austin Chiarella, told ABC News his mom “woke up and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn’t move. Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn’t move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door.”

Donnis Chiarella advised her son she grew to become ailing Thursday however after she was launched from a clinic, she “thought she was alright,” in response to ABC.

He stated he was heartbroken over his father’s demise. “My dad was everything to me,” he advised ABC.

CNN’s efforts to achieve Austin Chiarella have been unsuccessful.

The Phillips’ daughter, Caroline Phillips Fortenberry, despatched CNN an announcement Monday.

“Our hearts are grieving and broken but full of hope,” she wrote. “We know our mom and dad are experiencing fullness of joy in our heavenly Father’s presence. We already miss them terribly. Our parents left a legacy of faith in Jesus and generously loved their family and friends.”

Authorities are engaged on plans to repatriate the our bodies of the deceased, and preparations have been made handy over their belongings to their representatives within the US, Rolle stated.

Where does the investigation stand?

Foul play isn’t suspected in Friday’s deaths, Bahamian performing Prime Minister Chester Cooper has stated.

Rolle declined to reply particular questions from reporters Monday about whether or not authorities are pursing particular leads, solely saying a number of samples have been collected from the premises and their forensic examination ought to assist decide if any chemical compounds have been current.

A lab in Philadelphia aiding with toxicological examinations at the side of Bahamian pathologists and outcomes might be accessible inside seven days, in response to Rolle.

The Department of Environmental Health Services was nonetheless on scene on the resort Monday, Rolle stated.

The US State Department stated in a information launch, “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance.”

Sandals Resorts stated in an announcement to CNN Saturday, “Nothing is more important to Sandals Resorts than the safety of our guests,” and expressed “deep sadness” confirming the deaths.

The resort was working to “support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible,” however couldn’t disclose additional data “out of respect for the privacy of our guests,” in response to the assertion.