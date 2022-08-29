Ava Labs CEO Denies Allegations Involving Payout to Sue Competitors

The CEO of Ava Labs, Emin Gün Sirer, has rejected a report from crypto whistleblower CryptoLeaks alleging that the corporate had struck a cope with a preferred regulation agency to actively harm firms within the trade. Sirer known as the report “conspiracy theory nonsense” and “inflammatory.” The CryptoLeaks report that was made public on August 26, alleges that Ava Labs, the Layer 1 blockchain startup answerable for the analysis and growth of Avalanche, paid regulation agency Roche Freedman to sue rivals resembling Solana Labs.

Emin Gün Sirer, after the movies had been printed, took to Twitter to disclaim any involvement, stating, “How could anyone believe something so ridiculous as the conspiracy theory nonsense on Cryptoleaks? We would never engage in the unlawful, unethical and just plain wrong behavior claimed in these self-serving videos and inflammatory articles. Our tech & team speak for themselves.”

I assume that is correct and that it is as unhealthy because it seems to be. Fits with every little thing I’ve seen beforehand from each Sirer and Roche. From a lawyer buddy on Roche just a few weeks in the past: “dumb version of mob lawyers. Bottom of bottom of the barrel.” https://t.co/H5eDpvY4Ng — Ari Paul ⛓️ (@AriDavidPaul) August 29, 2022

Among the allegations posted in the CryptoLeaks report, a number of movies seem to indicate founding accomplice Kyle Roche claiming that Roche Freedman was paid to assist Ava Labs and assault its rivals, together with Binance, Dfinity Foundation, and Solana.

In the movies, the topic reported to be Roche seems to assert that he reached an settlement with Ava Labs in September 2019 and was the primary recipient of Ava Labs inventory after Andreessen Horowitz.

“We did a deal where I agreed to provide legal services in exchange for a certain percentage of the token supply… that was September 2019,” he says.

The topic goes on to assert that he was “around a point” in tokens and fairness, seemingly referring to a share level. According to the topic, his allocation represented round one-third of Ava Labs co-founder and chief working officer Kevin Sekniqi’s allocation.

Many distinguished crypto people have responded to the case. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao stated that he wasn’t certain if the allegations had been true and that “of course, #binance was a target.”

BlockTower founder Ari Paul said that it “fits with everything I’ve seen previously from both Sirer and Roche.”