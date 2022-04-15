Avalanche beat Devils, halt New Jersey’s 2-game winning streak

DENVER — Artturi Lehkonen had a objective and an help, Logan O’Connor and Andre Burakovsky additionally scored and the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche gained their eighth straight recreation, 3-1 over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night time.

Pavel Francouz had 26 saves for Colorado, which has a league-best 114 factors with eight video games remaining. The Avalanche are 4 factors behind the 2000-01 group that set the franchise report for factors in a season. That group went on to win the Stanley Cup, beating the Devils in seven video games within the finals.

Jesper Bratt scored for New Jersey, which had its two-game successful streak halted. Andrew Hammond stopped 25 pictures for the Devils.

Colorado seized management with a dominant second interval, when it outshot New Jersey 14-4 and scored thrice.

O’Connor made it 1-0 on a rebound at 3:07, his seventh of the season. Burakovsky scored his twenty second at 7:45 as Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton knocked the online off of its moorings.

Lehkonen’s sixteenth of the yr and second with Colorado made it 3-0 at 14:35.

Bratt’s twenty fourth objective of the season at 11:39 of the third interval spoiled Francouz’s shutout bid.

VICTORY TOUR

Members of the nationwide champion University of Denver hockey group had been featured all through the sport. Three seniors from the group dropped the ceremonial first puck.

The remainder of group was given an ovation after they had been proven on the jumbotron sitting in a collection with the championship trophy. During the primary intermission, three gamers participated in a fan contest.

The Pioneers gained this system’s ninth NCAA title with a 5-1 win over Minnesota State in Boston on Saturday night time.

WELCOME ABOARD

Colorado’s latest ahead, Ben Meyers, spoke earlier than the sport. Meyers signed a two-year free agent contract on Wednesday after enjoying within the Frozen Four with the University of Minnesota final weekend.

“The plan is just keep being with the team here in Colorado,” Meyers mentioned. “I don’t know how many games I’ll play, and I don’t know what the plan is going to be for playoffs seeing as I’m not eligible to play, but I’m just excited to be with the team now, and I think it’ll just work itself out.”

NOTES: The Avalanche paid tribute to New Jersey defenseman Ryan Graves throughout a timeout within the first interval. Graves was traded to the Devils final summer season forward of the growth draft. That allowed Colorado to guard its core defensemen from being picked by the Seattle Kraken. … New Jersey’s final win in Denver was Dec. 17, 2017.

UP NEXT:

New Jersey: At the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night time.

Colorado: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night time.