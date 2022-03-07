Average California gas prices now over $5 a gallon

The common worth of a gallon of self-serve common gasoline in California is now a whopping $5.28, in contrast with $3.73 on the identical time a yr in the past, in keeping with the newest knowledge from the American Automobile Assn.

In Los Angeles County, the typical gasoline worth for regular-grade gas is $5.37 per gallon — up from $4.67 a month in the past and $3.79 a yr in the past, in keeping with AAA. The nationwide common is $4 per gallon.

Experts say Russia’s battle on Ukraine and a rise in gasoline demand coupled with a discount in complete provide are contributing to the costs, which is able to in all probability maintain rising as crude costs proceed to climb.

Even earlier than Russia, one of many world’s prime producers of petroleum and different crude oil, invaded neighboring Ukraine and set off Europe’s largest ground war in additional than 75 years, gasoline costs had ballooned in response to pandemic supply-chain points and inflation.

Eric Swanson, a professor of economics at UC Irvine, stated low-income residents will probably be hit hardest by the rising price in gasoline and housing. Eventually, he stated, it can additionally result in increased costs for transported items.

In many locations throughout the Southland, they have already got.

Carlos Perez, who owns C.P. Towing Service in El Monte, stated increased gas prices lately pressured him to boost his charges for a number of companies, together with a easy tire change and hauling crashed automobiles.

“That’s just the business,” he stated. “Everything is going up.”

Perez, 55, who runs the corporate on his personal and sometimes works 14-hour shifts, sometimes covers Los Angeles and Orange counties however typically makes farther pickups, he stated, together with one which was 700 miles away.

To cowl that type of mileage, he fills up his 2016 Peterbilt flatbed truck nearly day-after-day, shelling out $200 every time — up from $160 at the moment final yr, he stated.

It has been difficult, however Perez finds encouragement from his prospects’ loyalty and optimistic evaluations.

“Gas is high, but what can you do?” he stated. “I’m happy work hasn’t stopped.”

Times employees writers Kenan Draughorne, Andrew J. Campa and Marisa Gerber contributed to this report.