Average US gasoline price jumps 33 cents to $4.71 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The common U.S. worth of regular-grade gasoline spiked 33 cents over the previous two weeks to $4.71 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey mentioned Sunday that the value leap comes amid increased crude oil prices and tight gasoline provides.

The common worth on the pump is $1.61 increased than it was one yr in the past.

Nationwide, the best common worth for regular-grade gasoline is within the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.20 per gallon. The lowest common is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.92 per gallon.

According to the survey, the common worth of diesel rose 9 cents over two weeks, to $5.66 a gallon.