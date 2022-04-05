Cricket

Avesh, Hooda star as Super Giants sink Sunrisers

Lucknow Super Giants 169 for 7 (Rahul 68, Hooda 51, Natarajan 2-26, Washington 2-28, Shepherd 2-42) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 157 for 9 (Tripathi 44, Pooran 34, Avesh 4-24, Holder 3-34) by 12 runs

Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul and Avesh Khan led the way in which as Lucknow Super Giants got here again from behind with bat and ball to finish a 12-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, persevering with the reversal of fortunes for groups batting first in IPL 2022.

Reduced to 27 for 3 after being despatched in, Super Giants recovered to set a goal of 170, and Avesh took two powerplay wickets to place them firmly in entrance. But Sunrisers took the initiative with quickfire knocks from Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran; at one stage, they wanted 27 from 17 balls with six wickets in hand. But Avesh turned it round as soon as once more with two wickets in two balls within the 18th over, and two extra stable demise overs from Andrew Tye and Jason Holder, taking part in his first recreation of the season, accomplished the job.



