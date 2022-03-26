Avian flu is infecting U.S. poultry flocks. It could affect the price of chicken, too

toggle caption Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Ready for extra dangerous infectious ailments information? There’s an outbreak of fowl flu making its means into U.S. poultry flocks. If the virus continues to unfold, it may have an effect on poultry costs — already larger amid widespread inflation.

The worth of rooster breasts this week averaged $3.63 per pound at U.S. supermarkets — up from $3.01 per week earlier and $2.42 right now final 12 months, the Agriculture Department says.

This week an outbreak was confirmed at a commercial flock in Nebraska, inflicting 570,000 broiler chickens to be destroyed. In Delaware and Maryland, greater than two million birds at industrial poultry flocks have been affected.

In South Dakota, an outbreak final week led to the killing of 85,000 birds. An outbreak confirmed March 14 at a industrial operation in Wisconsin meant greater than 2.7 million egg-laying chickens had been killed.

The newest knowledge from the USDA present 59 confirmed sites of avian flu throughout industrial and yard flocks in 17 states because the begin of the 12 months. That determine consists of chickens, turkey and different poultry.

The USDA identified a case of avian flu in a wild bird in mid-January, the primary detection of the virus in wild birds within the U.S. since 2016. Wild birds can unfold the virus to industrial and yard flocks. By Feb. 9, the virus had been recognized in a industrial flock in Indiana.

There have since been hundreds of confirmed cases of wild birds contaminated with avian flu.

The last major avian flu outbreak within the U.S. was from December 2014 to June 2015, when greater than 50 million chickens and turkeys both died from extremely pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) or had been destroyed to cease its unfold.

During that outbreak, chicken breast prices increased 17%, in keeping with agriculture knowledge firm Gro Intelligence. But on the similar time, costs for cuts of rooster geared towards the export market really dropped resulting from bans on importing U.S. poultry in international locations together with China, South Korea, Cuba and Mexico. So the price of leg quarters, for example, dropped 18%, in keeping with the information. Poultry costs — particularly for eggs and turkey — had been affected for years, the corporate studies.

The influence on costs this time depends upon how widespread the flu turns into

Whether the 2022 avian flu will have an effect on the worth of eggs and poultry depends upon how widespread it turns into, says Ron Kean, a poultry science professional on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences.

“In 2015, we did see quite an increase in egg prices,” Kean told Wisconsin Public Radio. “The chicken meat wasn’t severely affected at that time. We did see quite a loss in turkeys, so turkey prices went up. So, we’ll see. If a lot of farms contract this, then we could see some real increases in price.”

What’s the chance to people from this fowl flu? Not a lot up to now, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC’s most recent update on March 7, the H5N1 fowl flu poses a low threat to the general public, and is at the moment “primarily an animal health issue.” The CDC notes that some individuals might have job-related or leisure exposures to birds that put them at larger threat of an infection.

You cannot get avian flu from consuming poultry or consuming eggs which might be correctly ready and cooked, the USDA explains. The likelihood of contaminated poultry coming into the meals chain is extraordinarily low, the company says, due to its meals inspection program and avian flu response plan.

“All poultry products for public consumption are inspected for signs of disease both before and after slaughter,” the USDA notes, and avian flu causes a fast onset of signs in poultry.

For producers who suspect their flock could also be affected by avian flu, the USDA has a guide to the warning signs, together with a sudden improve in fowl deaths, lack of power and urge for food, and a lower in egg manufacturing. If a flock is discovered to be contaminated by fowl flu, the USDA strikes rapidly — inside 24 hours — to help producers to destroy the flock and stop the virus from spreading.