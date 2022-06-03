Aviary Cocktail Nest Is The Newest Insta-Worthy Place In Delhi

Going out at night time is a particularly essential weekend ritual for us Delhiites! It presents a way of launch from the monotony of each day life. We search for new and thrilling locations to take a look at, within the hopes of being wowed by exhilarating experiences that would depart us wanting extra! In our quest to seek out such locations to discover in Delhi, we stumbled upon the newly opened Aviary Cocktail Nest in Saket, New Delhi and the lounge’s lip-smacking fusion meals, unique atmosphere and scrumptious cocktails supply the best escape for an evening out.

Inspired by its identify, the inside of the lounge has been designed with shiny colours and floral designs influenced by birds present in nature. Even the meals and drinks have been curated maintaining the chook theme in thoughts!

As the place is standard for its cocktails, we determined to start out with the drinks. We had Experiment No.9, Garden, Gin & Tonic, Go Green and Betel Blush. Each and each drink had a scrumptious style with vibrant flavours, nevertheless, it was the presentation that gained our hearts! We extremely advocate you check out the Betel Blush, Go Green and Gin & Tonic.

The meals menu supplied a recent tackle fusion, with dishes like Mac and Cheese Spheres, Lal Maas Tortellini, Thai Herb Chicken Dimsum and Mini Bunny Chao. The Mac and Cheese Spheres had been crispy on the skin, with creamy mac and cheese filling on the within, giving the right mix of cheese balls and mac and cheese. Mutton stuffed tortellini was served in lal maas gravy to offer Lal Maas Tortellini. Juicy items of rooster dumplings had been served in flavourful pink thai curry sauce to offer Thai Herb Chicken Dimsum. And, the Delhi basic matar kulcha will get a fusion twist with Mini Bunny Chao. If you’re a fan of fusion meals, then these well-thought fusion delicacies shall be your favourite!

We additionally indulged within the Exotic Vegetable Dumpling, Rainbow Roll Sushi, Spicy Salmon Sushi, Chicken Tikka 2 Ways and Butter Chilly Garlic Prawn. Asian meals lovers would undoubtedly get pleasure from these dishes. Even after attempting out so many dishes, we weren’t capable of cowl the menu!

We ended the meal with Warm Apple Crumble and Chocolate Fondant. The apple crumble was not like any now we have had earlier than, the pie was deconstructed and it regarded beautiful! The chocolate fondant is a dessert that you need to attempt right here. The dessert comes coated with a mountain of cotton sweet, which is then burnt to disclose the chocolate lava cake beneath. The complete presentation of this dessert is kind of Instagram-worthy!

Aviary Cocktail Nest makes for a wonderful place with its picture-perfect meals presentation and colourful décor. We advocate you to go to this place for good drinks, good meals and good enjoyable!