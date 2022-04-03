Aviation agency to investigate Delta plane’s windshield shattering mid-flight

The Federal Aviation Administration will examine what went fallacious when the cockpit windshield of a Delta airplane shattered mid-air throughout a flight on Thursday to Washington, D.C., from Salt Lake City, Utah, a spokesperson stated on Saturday.

The Boeing 757 made a secure emergency touchdown in Denver at round 11:35 a.m. on Thursday “after the crew declared an emergency due to a cracked windshield,” the Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson stated in an announcement.

A Delta spokesperson informed Salt Lake City-based CBS affiliate KUTV there had been a “maintenance issue mid-flight” however didn’t elaborate. Delta didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

An individual who stated he was a passenger on the flight posted a photograph of the windshield to Twitter, which confirmed the glass shattered into tiny fragments however nonetheless held in place.

There had been 198 individuals on the airplane, in response to KUTV, which stated the passengers modified planes in Denver and resumed their journey to Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington.

Passenger Rachel Wright informed the TV station that somebody got here on the loudspeaker about 90 minutes into the flight to say the windshield had shattered and they might be touchdown in Denver in 10 minutes.

“I was sure I had misheard them, but I hadn’t,” Wright stated.

