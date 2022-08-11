Avon Descent records could be washed away

An elevated and rejuvenated discipline has Avon Descent organisers passionate about the potential of information tumbling, as opponents prepared themselves to deal with WA’s most treacherous rapids this weekend.

Organisers are anticipating information may fall all through Saturday and Sunday, with interstate and intentional opponents returning to the Avon River to battle the very best of the native expertise.

Avon Descent chairman Greg Kaeding stated roughly 500 folks could be navigating the Avon River this weekend, plus tons of extra helping in a supporting capability, and promising situations meant an opportunity of fast occasions.

“The water levels are a little bit lower than last year, but there’s a good strong flowing range because the upper catchment is full of water,” he stated.

“It’s actually leading into the river quite well, giving you a good flow, but at a height that is going to be suitable for novices, as well as for experienced competitors.”

Camera Icon Steve Bird will deal with the 2×60 relay on the 2022 Avon descent with fellow Olympian Jesse Phillips. Credit: Jackson Flindell / The Sunday Times, Jackson Flindell The Sunday Times

Kaeding tipped Olympians Jesse Phillips and Steve Bird, who’re teaming up within the 2×60 relay, and Australian Tokyo Olympics consultant Jaime Roberts, competing within the kayak double marathon with Michael Liddle, to problem the information of their respective classes.

He additionally predicted energy boater companions Jay Branson and Cody Chittick and Michael Prosser and Perrin Franks to contend for the 10hp sports activities energy boats title.

“They’re always going to run for the money and always trying to take those precious minutes off the race record, so there’s every chance that they could do a record,” Kaeding stated.

“Those boats fly along between 60-70km/h and then they’re going to take advantage of this moderate water level to try to break the record.

Camera Icon The 2021 Avon Descent at Bells Rapid. Photo by Matt Jelonek/The West Australian. Credit: Matt Jelonek / The West Australian

“It’s still good moderate water, so a couple of records will go, but most of them will stay in tact and a good range of competitors will push the timeframes for sure.”

Kaeding stated an elevated number of divisions, akin to jet boats, rise up paddle boards and dragon boats, had contributed to a swelling variety of individuals.

“We’re offering more opportunities for people to do the short course challenge events, events happening on day one and day two which are just short courses,” he stated.

“We’re finding a greater participation that was competing now, so you’ve got the hardcore, the 124 club that do the 52km on day one and 72 km on day two, but then you’ve got a groundswell of general public people who might have moderate levels of fitness but don’t feel quite up to doing the full 124km over the two days.”

The race will start in Northam on Saturday, with day one motion to wrap up at Cobbler Pool, earlier than opponents will head to Riverside Gardens in Bayswater on Sunday by way of Bells Rapid, Middle Swan Bridge and the Ascot Kayak Club.