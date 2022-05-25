Award Winning Special Olympics Content

Fashion Photographer Nigel Barker and Special Olympics New York athlete Alfred Ha throughout Fall Fashion Week 2021.

And the awards goes to…

Bronze winner brand for 42nd Telly Awards

On 24 May 2022, two Special Olympics video tasks have been introduced as winners of the forty third Annual Telly Awards.

The video titled “Special Olympics at New York Fashion Week” is a Bronze Telly Winner in Non-Broadcast – Not-for-profit class. Produced internally by Special Olympics, the video took viewers behind the scenes of a novel gathering in New York City on 9 September 2021 that supplied one thing recent and inspirational on the New York Fashion Week scene.

Famed vogue photographer and Special Olympics Champion Ambassador Nigel Barker hosted a photoshoot with 4 Special Olympics New York athletes and two Parsons School of Design college students to introduce their collaborative #BeBrave design assortment. Wardrobe styling was supplied by Jasmine Caccamo with hair and make-up made potential by The Wall Group courtesy of IMG Endeavor who additionally streamed from behind the scenes with Nigel on IG Live @NYFW. Edelman helped to supply the occasion and supplied public relations experience.

Special Olympics at New York Fashion Week



The School of Strength 4-part video series, produced along side Rescue/The Behavior Change Agency, took residence the Silver Telly for the Series – Online class. The sequence options Special Olympics athletes and WWE Superstar Becky Lynch main energy and stretch workouts to enhance health, steadiness and suppleness. Additionally, the movies include a health tracker, instruments for coaches, instruments for caregivers and additional credit score workouts.

The sequence has expanded to incorporate variations in different languages. The Spanish language exercise movies known as Escuela De Fuerza stars Special Olympics athletes with Special Olympics Global Ambassadors and Major League Baseball Players Willson Contreras and Gleyber Torres. Special Olympics Champion Ambassador and WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre introduces the Chinese language version in addition to on-line health routine that serves as a companion video to the Unified Fitness Kit.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and tv throughout all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, tv, streaming networks, manufacturing corporations and together with Adobe,Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.