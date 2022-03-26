Awards ceremony held for winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Artistic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. The ceremony of

awarding the winners and medalists of the sixth Azerbaijan

Championship and the Baku Women’s Gymnastics Championship and the

twenty seventh Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Men’s Gymnastics

Championship was held on the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku,

Trend studies.

The awards have been staged in a person all-around by a number of

age teams.

The first place on the twenty seventh Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku

Championship in males’s gymnastics within the age class “kids” was

taken by Omar Mammadli, a consultant of the Olympic Sports

Complex of Sumgait, the second – Hasan Gadirov, the third – Tural

Ojagi.

Gadirov and Ojagi signify the Baku School of Gymnastics.

The gold medal of the sixth Championship of Azerbaijan and the

Championship of Baku in girls’s gymnastics within the age class

“children” was received by Milana Loiko, the silver medal – by Jasmine

Aliyeva, the “bronze” went to Khatira Rashidli. All three gymnasts

signify the “Ojag” sport membership.

The consultant of “Ojag” sport membership Mahir Salimov climbed to

the very best step of the rostrum of the twenty seventh Azerbaijan Championship

and the Baku Championship in males’s inventive gymnastics within the age

class “children”, Ilham Salayev took second place, Huseyn

Gakhramanov turned the third.

Salayev and Gakhramanov signify the Baku School of

Gymnastics.

Leyla Mammadzade received the gold medal of the sixth Azerbaijan

Championship and the Baku Artistic Gymnastics Championship within the

age class “pre-junior”, Albina Aliyeva received the silver medal,

Khadija Abbaszade received the bronze medal. Gymnasts carry out for the

“Ojag” sport membership.

The first place on the twenty seventh Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku

Championship in males’s inventive gymnastics within the age class

“pre-juniors” was taken by Muhammad Rustamzadeh, the second – by

Rashid Aliyev, the third – by David Mammadov. Athletes signify

the Baku School of Gymnastics.

A complete of 69 athletes representing the Ojag Sports Club, the

Baku Gymnastics School, the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex, the

Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve

of Sumgait, and town of Balakan take part within the

competitions, that are held from 25 March by 26 March.

Gymnasts carry out in 5 age classes: “kids” (boys born from

2013 by 2014 / women born from 2014 by 2015), “children”

(boys born from 2011 by 2012 / women born from 2012 by

2013), “pre-juniors” (boys born from 2009 by 2010 / women –

born from 2010 by 2011), “juniors” (boys born from 2005

by 2008 / women born from 2007 by 2009), “adults” (boys

born in 2004 and older / women born in 2006 and older) on the

competitions.

After a two-year break, because of easing measures below a

particular quarantine regime, spectators have the chance to look at

the competitions within the National Gymnastics Arena. They should carry

a legitimate vaccination certificates or immune certificates, a

certificates of contraindication to vaccination towards COVID-19,

excluding individuals below 18 years of age.