Awards ceremony held for winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Artistic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. The ceremony of
awarding the winners and medalists of the sixth Azerbaijan
Championship and the Baku Women’s Gymnastics Championship and the
twenty seventh Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Men’s Gymnastics
Championship was held on the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku,
Trend studies.
The awards have been staged in a person all-around by a number of
age teams.
The first place on the twenty seventh Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku
Championship in males’s gymnastics within the age class “kids” was
taken by Omar Mammadli, a consultant of the Olympic Sports
Complex of Sumgait, the second – Hasan Gadirov, the third – Tural
Ojagi.
Gadirov and Ojagi signify the Baku School of Gymnastics.
The gold medal of the sixth Championship of Azerbaijan and the
Championship of Baku in girls’s gymnastics within the age class
“children” was received by Milana Loiko, the silver medal – by Jasmine
Aliyeva, the “bronze” went to Khatira Rashidli. All three gymnasts
signify the “Ojag” sport membership.
The consultant of “Ojag” sport membership Mahir Salimov climbed to
the very best step of the rostrum of the twenty seventh Azerbaijan Championship
and the Baku Championship in males’s inventive gymnastics within the age
class “children”, Ilham Salayev took second place, Huseyn
Gakhramanov turned the third.
Salayev and Gakhramanov signify the Baku School of
Gymnastics.
Leyla Mammadzade received the gold medal of the sixth Azerbaijan
Championship and the Baku Artistic Gymnastics Championship within the
age class “pre-junior”, Albina Aliyeva received the silver medal,
Khadija Abbaszade received the bronze medal. Gymnasts carry out for the
“Ojag” sport membership.
The first place on the twenty seventh Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku
Championship in males’s inventive gymnastics within the age class
“pre-juniors” was taken by Muhammad Rustamzadeh, the second – by
Rashid Aliyev, the third – by David Mammadov. Athletes signify
the Baku School of Gymnastics.
A complete of 69 athletes representing the Ojag Sports Club, the
Baku Gymnastics School, the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex, the
Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve
of Sumgait, and town of Balakan take part within the
competitions, that are held from 25 March by 26 March.
Gymnasts carry out in 5 age classes: “kids” (boys born from
2013 by 2014 / women born from 2014 by 2015), “children”
(boys born from 2011 by 2012 / women born from 2012 by
2013), “pre-juniors” (boys born from 2009 by 2010 / women –
born from 2010 by 2011), “juniors” (boys born from 2005
by 2008 / women born from 2007 by 2009), “adults” (boys
born in 2004 and older / women born in 2006 and older) on the
competitions.
After a two-year break, because of easing measures below a
particular quarantine regime, spectators have the chance to look at
the competitions within the National Gymnastics Arena. They should carry
a legitimate vaccination certificates or immune certificates, a
certificates of contraindication to vaccination towards COVID-19,
excluding individuals below 18 years of age.