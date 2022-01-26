Awkward reaction to TikTok video

A lady who was trying to go viral on TikTok for debunking a few of the high journey hacks was hit with some fascinating responses.

If you utilize social media, you’ll in all probability have seen some journey hacks pop up in your newsfeed.

They all declare to make travelling cheaper or simpler – but it surely’s tough to know which work and which don’t, The Sun reported.

A lady who claimed to debunk some frequent journey hacks claiming they can assist you get cheaper flights has sparked debate on-line.

Jodi, who makes use of the TikTok deal with @higirltravels, mentioned the hacks do not work in a bid to assist stop viewers from losing their time making an attempt to make use of them.

She shared a video with the title: “There are many ways to find cheap flights but not using these ‘hacks.'”

In the video, she shook her head as a number of ‘hacks’ popped up on the display screen.

She listed: “Tuesday is the cheapest day to book a flight. Search for flights in incognito mode. Clear your cookies and search history. Book flights four to six months in advance.”

In the feedback part, Jodi mentioned the “hacks” had been debunked.

“Studies and corporations have debunked these. Flight costs change always, however not as a consequence of these fast hacks,” she wrote.

“But if they work for you, cool! Go for it.”

The video has been watched more than 800,000 times and some viewers were shocked that they had been fooled by the fake hacks.

“So you‘re telling me this whole time I’ve saved nothing,” one wrote.

“Yes! I see these hacks and been booking flights for years. If you call them the flights will all cost the same. It’s all about timing,” one other mentioned.

However, many viewers disagreed with Jodi and claimed the hacks have labored for them prior to now.

“I have done this and it works. I was offered flights for $500 while on incognito. And when not in incognito, the same flights were $700,” one wrote.

“The incognito one is 100 per cent real. I have worked in the field. Cookies are a real thing,” a second mentioned.

“I‘ve literally done all of these things to get cheaper flights. I’m sure there are other ways, but Tuesday is legit cheaper than other days,” a 3rd mentioned.

After receiving tons of of feedback from folks disagreeing together with her, Jodi admitted perhaps they have been hacks.

“It‘s impossible to convince those who have had personal experience with these and I’ve moved on instead of responding,” she mentioned.

“Look these up and happy flying.”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and has been republished right here with permission.