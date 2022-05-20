Axed Zambian high court judge faces new corruption charges | News24

Justice Joshua Banda was arrested and charged with two counts of corrupt transactions.

A former Zambian excessive courtroom decide who was not too long ago fired by the nation’s president now faces costs of corruption.

Justice Joshua Banda was arrested and charged with two counts of corrupt transactions.

Allegations embody that he solicited a R139 000 bribe to affect a tribunal in a case involving a number one copper mine in Zambia.

The Zambian Anti-Corruption drive has netted a not too long ago fired excessive courtroom decide on bribery allegations.

Queen Chibwe, the corruption busters’ spokesperson, stated Justice Joshua Banda, 47, “was arrested and charged with two counts of corrupt transactions” on Thursday.

He was later launched on bail and was scheduled to seem in courtroom quickly.

Banda was additionally charged with one depend of conspiracy to defeat justice, Chibwe added.

Allegations in opposition to Banda are that he solicited R139 000 from David Mwanza, an undersheriff and obtained R67 000. Chibwe stated the cash was a sweetener for Banda to corruptly affect a tribunal in a case involving a number one copper mine.

Chibwe stated the cash was to serve “as an inducement in order to assist him to have a favourable decision in a tribunal which was sitting to look at the collection of K8 million (R7.44 million) from Mopani Copper Mines”.

The two would have additional dealings, after Mwanza had allegedly obtained R930 000 from Banda who needed him to step down as a witness in a case the place the decide was to seem earlier than the Judicial Complaints Commission Tribunal.

However, the Judicial Complaints Commission Tribunal discovered Banda responsible of malpractice a fortnight in the past and handed their findings to President Hakainde Hichilema who instantly eliminated Banda from the Bench.

Since then, Banda had been combating to be reinstated.

Reports from Zambia quoted Banda saying the president’s choice to take away him from workplace contravened articles 143 and 144 of the nation’s structure.

He additionally sought to argue that the tribunal had no grounds in presiding over complaints lodged in opposition to him earlier than he turned a excessive courtroom decide.

A report by GAN Integrity, a US suppose tank, stated bribes and funds in return for beneficial judicial selections have been frequent in Zambia and a 3rd of Zambians believed that almost all, if not all, judges have been corrupt.

Zero tolerance for corruption

When he got here into energy final September, Hichilema vowed to strengthen the nation’s anti-corruption campaign.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy on corruption in all its forms. There will be no sacred cows in the fight. We will increase the benefits of being honest and the cost of being corrupt,” he stated throughout his inauguration speech.

Since then, lodges and helicopters have been amongst a string of seized property believed to have been acquired corruptly.

The property largely belonged to former ministers in ex-president Edgar Lungu’s cupboard together with Minister of the Interior, Stephen Kampyongo, former overseas minister Joseph Malanji, and Given Lubinda, a former justice minister.

