Aylish Cranstone, Kalea Moore fifties take South East Stars across the line

South East Stars 148 for 3 (Cranstone 66*, Moore 57*) beat Western Storm 145 for six (Hennessy 50, Knight 35) by seven wickets

A century stand by Aylish Cranstone and Kalea Moore noticed the South East Stars chase down 146 in opposition to Western Storm, profitable by seven wickets within the Charlotte Edwards Cup at Beckenham.

Cranstone scored 66 not out from 49 balls with six fours and placed on an unbeaten 108 for the fourth wicket with Moore, who made 57 not out from 48 balls, together with 5 fours. Claire Nicholas took 2 for 17.

Georgia Hennessy was the Storm’s high scorer with 50 from 52 balls with six fours. Her opening associate, the England captain Heather Knight , chipped in with 35, whereas Bryony Smith took 2 for 22.

The Stars gained the toss and selected to discipline, however they toiled for the primary half of the innings, with the guests reaching 49 with out loss after the powerplay.

Yet having superior to 81 for 0 the Storm stuttered, the breakthrough coming within the twelfth over when Knight was run out by Alice Davidson-Richards, who deflected a violent drive by Hennessy onto the stumps on the non-striker’s finish with Knight stranded.

Hennessy introduced up her 50 with a pushed single off Smith, however she was out to the following ball she confronted when she was caught and bowled by the identical bowler. Smith then took her second wicket when she had Sophie Luff caught by Freya Davies for 12 at mid-on.

Danielle Gibson scored the primary six of the match when she smashed Alice Capsey over cow nook, however she was out to the identical bowler for 11, caught on the boundary by Phoebe Franklin. Fi Morris was then run out by Moore for 7 and Davidson-Richards trapped Natasha Wraith lbw for five with the penultimate ball of the innings, leaving Katie George to hit the ultimate ball to boundary.

The Stars’ chase acquired off to a rocky begin when Nicholas claimed two wickets from successive balls within the fourth over. Smith was caught by Luff and Capsey bowled for a golden duck. The hosts had been on 39 for two on the finish of the powerplay and within the subsequent over Franklin was caught for 8 when she hit Knight to Gibson.

Davidson-Richards had damanged her hand, giving Moore a possibility to maneuver up the order. “It was a last-minute thing, me coming in,” she stated, “but quite frankly I took the opportunity and I’m glad I did. It was actually a really nice wicket to bat on and with Aylish I felt very, very comfortable because she’s so experienced. I thought if, us two keep ticking we’re going to be perfectly fine.”

Cranstone skied George’s last ball of the tenth over, however the probability was dropped, leaving the Stars on 72 for 3 on the midway level. Smart operating between the wickets helped Cranstone and Moore full their 50 partnership; Cranstone reached her half-century with a pushed two from Nicholas and Moore handed the identical landmark within the penultimate over with two off Hennessy.

Cranstone then hit the profitable runs when she swept Hennessy for 4 with the ultimate ball of the nineteenth over. “I thought if I keep ticking here, she can hit the bad ones,” Moore stated, “although I must say, I don’t think I’ve run so many twos in my life.