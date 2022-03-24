Ayton Has Career-High 35 Points, Suns Rally Past Wolves 125-116

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NBA-leading Phoenix Suns, nonetheless enjoying short-handed, handed one other stiff check.

Even earlier than Chris Paul comes again, they seem greater than prepared for one more deep postseason run.

READ MORE: Lawmakers Consider Bill To Allow Fines Up To $1K For Unruly Fan Behavior

Deandre Ayton scored a career-high 35 factors and had 14 rebounds, Devin Booker had 22 of his 28 factors within the second half and the Suns surged previous the trash-talking Minnesota Timberwolves 125-116 on Wednesday night time.

Landry Shamet scored 10 of his 19 factors within the fourth quarter to assist gas the rally from a 15-point deficit.

Phoenix wants one win — or a Memphis loss — to wrap up home-court benefit for your entire playoffs. The Suns have a nine-game lead with 9 video games left. They have received six straight, 18 of twenty-two and are 59-14 total.

“That’s a playoff environment,” mentioned Ayton, who clutched the sport ball for his profession sport at a podium afterward for his interview session.

Phoenix accomplished its first sweep of three or extra video games in opposition to Minnesota in 11 seasons.

Anthony Edwards scored 19 factors and Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 factors and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves. They dropped 1 1/2 video games behind Denver for the No. 6 seed that avoids the play-in match. Minnesota has its first two-game shedding streak since Feb. Sept. 11.

Towns had solely three factors within the second half. He appeared to spark the exchanges of trash speaking and tough stuff that led to a few technical fouls and one flagrant foul referred to as on every staff.

The Suns positive weren’t fazed by it.

“I don’t think we were on much of that talking until they started it, to be completely honest,” mentioned Booker, who’s an in depth buddy of Towns and Timberwolves level guard D’Angelo Russell. “It’s a long game. We’ve seen that situation plenty of times before — a team comes out, gets hots and gets comfortable. We just stuck with what we do.”

Towns was referred to as for a Flagrant 1 foul with 8:35 to go on Shamet, who gave the Suns their first lead at 95-94 with a pair of free throws. They stayed forward the remainder of the best way.

“I think that changed the game, unfortunately,” Towns mentioned.

The Suns, who’ve confidently maintained their snug margin for the NBA’s finest document with out the playmaking and management of the 12-time All-Star Paul for the final month, have additionally been enjoying with out sixth-man Cam Johnson. They’re 11-4 since Paul broke his proper thumb.

The Suns by no means flinched in opposition to a promising staff attempting to make its manner up with younger vitality, a deep offense and a dose of bravado. The Timberwolves have been outscored 42-28 within the fourth quarter by the Suns, who’re 29-6 on the street — higher than each different NBA staff’s document at house.

“We know where we want to go. You’ve got to win games like this on the road. So this is not just practice for us. We value these experiences, and you’ve got to have a level of mental fortitude and stamina,” coach Monty Williams mentioned.

READ MORE: WATCH: Mike Max Goes 1-On-1 With Twins’ Prize Free Agent Carlos Correa

ELITE COMPANY

Booker reached the 11,000-point mark for his profession. He’s the fourth-youngest participant in NBA historical past to get there, behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant.

BACK AND FORTH

Towns drove to the basket late within the second quarter and delivered a one-handed dunk on Jae Crowder full with a stare-down, igniting the gang and aggravating the Suns. Just just a few seconds later, a double technical foul was referred to as on Towns and Crowder. Then Timberwolves coach Chris Finch obtained one, too, for his protest.

Crowder later clipped Timberwolves pest Patrick Beverley within the head to attract a Flagrant 1 foul after the video overview, placing Beverley on the line after time within the first half expired.

Ayton and Booker each obtained technicals within the second half.

“Both teams was crying a lot. The refs got it for sure,” Ayton mentioned, laughing. “They didn’t hear a word after that. I shut up after that.”

DOWN THE STRETCH

The Timberwolves can have the tiebreaker over the Nuggets, however they’ve two extra losses. Their sport at Denver on April 1 might nicely be the determinant.

The Nuggets have 9 video games left, and 5 of them are in opposition to groups that have been 10 or extra video games beneath the .500 mark getting into Wednesday. The Timberwolves have eight video games remaining, 5 in opposition to opponents eight video games or extra above .500.

TIP-INS

Suns: Mikal Bridges had 16 factors. … Cam Payne, Paul’s backup, returned to the lineup after lacking the earlier sport with an sickness. … Ayton has 119 factors in six profession video games in opposition to Minnesota.

Timberwolves: Towns additionally handed the 11,000-point mark within the 475th sport of his profession. Hall of Fame member Kevin Garnett is the one different participant in franchise historical past to achieve that milestone, having achieved so in 575 video games. … The bench had a 55-28 scoring edge on the Suns. The Timberwolves fell to 21-10 this season when their reserves rating 40-plus factors.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Denver on Thursday night time.

Timberwolves: Host Dallas on Friday night time.

MORE NEWS: Interview: Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Talks Culture, Expectations & Living In Minnesota

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)