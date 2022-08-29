Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday recreate Indian team’s ‘Kala chashma’ after India defeats Pak

Image Source : TWITTER/ANANYA PANDAY Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday recreate ‘Kala chashma’

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: After India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets within the Asia Cup match on the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, social media was flooded with posts hailing males in blue. The total nation is celebrating India’s exceptional win in opposition to Pakistan of their first match on the Asia Cup 2022. Expressing their pleasure over the identical, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday celebrated in a novel type.

Ananya Panday’s Instagram Post

Ananya Panday, who’s teaming up for ‘Dream Girl 2’ with Ayushmann Khurrana, was seen celebrating group India’s win with a enjoyable reel. The actress dropped a video through which the duo together with Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee had been seen grooving to the music ‘Kala Chashma’, fairly just like the Indian group did after finishing a profitable tour of Zimbabwe by sweeping the three-match ODI collection owing to an exciting win within the last match, a couple of days in the past.

Ananya and Ayushmann posted the reel. While sharing the video, they wrote, “Jeet gaya India!!!!” As quickly as they posted the video, scores of followers, chimed into the feedback part and showered love on the video. Aparshakti Khurana commented, “Hahaha bestttt!!!!!” ALSO READ: Twitter praises Team India with special memes, calls Hardik Pandya ‘coolest’ after big win over Pak

Ananya and Ayushmann shall be seen sharing display area in ‘Dream Girl 2’. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, ‘Dream Girl’ was launched in 2019. It starred Ayushmann and Nushrratt Bharuccha within the lead roles. Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan & others celebrate India’s win against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Apart from this, Ayushmann shall be subsequent seen in ‘An Action Hero’ directed by Anirudh Iyer. The movie will mark Ayushmann’s entry into the motion style. Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat which is slated to launch on December 2. He additionally has Anubhuti Kashyap’s ‘Doctor G’. On the opposite hand, Ananya, was lately seen in Liger co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. It is for the primary time that Bollywood actress Ananya is working with a director and actors from the South Indian movie trade. Next, she shall be subsequent seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

