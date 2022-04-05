Azaan Disturbs Students, Patients, Elderly, Says Karnataka Minister

KS Eshwarappa was talking on the controversy encompass the Azaan.

Bengaluru:

Hijab, halal meat, Muslim merchants and now the Azaan – Karnataka’s ruling BJP recognized the state’s newest affliction on Tuesday with senior occasion chief and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa importing the talk over the Islamic prayer name from neighbouring Maharashtra with categorical delivery.

“I have been hearing that Azaan through loudspeakers disturbs students. The community has for long followed the tradition of calling for prayers using loudspeakers, and this is an issue even for their own children’s studies,” Mr Eshwarappa instructed reporters in Karwar.

“This is my view on banning loudspeakers. This isn’t a competition between Muslims calling for prayers through loudspeakers and Hindus chanting Hanuman Chalisa. And because of the Azaan, it is an issue for students, patients and the elderly,” he mentioned.

His remark was met with opposition from Congress chief Priyank Kharge who mentioned, “Let all BJP and Bajrang Dal workers stop using petrol and diesel since it’s imported from Islamic countries. Show your real Hindutva here. There are Pollution Control Board norms and Supreme Court orders on loudspeakers, let them implement them. It talks about what to do with temples, mosques and churches.”

The controversy over the Azaan flared in Maharashtra this weekend, simply forward of the elections for India’s richest municipal physique – the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC – with the BJP and Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) elevating the difficulty to focus on the ruling Shiv Sena.

MNS leaders in a number of elements of Maharashtra have taken to enjoying the Hanuman Chalisa from loudspeakers after a call-to-arms by Raj Thackeray at a rally in Mumbai on the event of the Marathi New Year competition Gudi Padwa.

A BJP chief within the state even supplied to bankroll loudspeakers to play the Hanuman Chalisa in public locations.

BJP-ruled Karnataka, house to IT and startup hub Bengaluru, in the meantime, has been more and more within the information currently for rising right-wing non secular activism that the opposition says has focused Muslims for all the pieces from what they put on, eat and the place they commerce.