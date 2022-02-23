Azarenka withdraws as seeds cruise in Doha

On a quiet day’s tennis within the Qatar Open each seed in motion progressed aside from Victoria Azarenka – who didn’t play in any respect

The Belarusian two-time Australian Open winner withdrew with a hip harm earlier than going through America Madison Brengle.

The different ten seeds all received their matches with solely Iga Swiatek (7), Ons Jabeur (8) and Jelena Ostapenko (15) being taken to 3 units – by Viktorija Golubic, Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Amanda Anisimova respectively.

Ostapenko’s match was the tightest, the Latvian successful her seventh successive match 6-3 4-6 6-4 in 99 minutes, however Swiatek wanted greater than two hours to place down Golbic 6-2 3-6 6-2.