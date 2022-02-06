Azerbaijan and Ukraine continue to deepen strategic relations and bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation – MFA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Ukraine stay good buddies and strategic companions, twitted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the event of the thirtieth anniversary of the institution of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, Trend studies.

“OTD we have fun 30 years of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Both states stay good buddies and strategic companions. We proceed to deepen our strategic relations and bilateral mutually useful cooperation!”,- MFA stated.