Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan to build up ties through new industries – ambassador (Interview) (PHOTO/VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.

By Natavan Rzayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan to construct up ties by way of new

industries, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, Bahrom

Ashrafkhanov informed Trend.

“Our international locations plan to construct up ties by way of new industries. We

take into account textile, silk, leather-based, footwear and electrical industries

as such promising industries for this objective,” the ambassador

stated.

The ambassador additional burdened improvement of bilateral

cooperation with Azerbaijan. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are working

in direction of a number of will increase within the quantity of bilateral commerce

turnover.

“We have all the mandatory alternatives to multiply the amount

of bilateral commerce,” Ashrafkhanov stated.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are taking the

needed steps to construct up cooperation ties.

“Over the previous 5 years, the commerce turnover between our

international locations has grown virtually six occasions. By the tip of 2021, this

determine elevated by 142 % in comparison with 2020,” Ashrafkhanov

stated.

The ambassador burdened that regardless of the coronavirus pandemic,

commerce and financial cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan

tends to develop.

“We had been in search of new mechanisms to make sure the continuity of

mutual contacts and ties with a view to broaden agreements. Even throughout

the pandemic, we held new on-line conferences, on-line enterprise boards

within the B2G, B2C format. But mainly, we tried to carry conferences in

the B2B format. Our international locations have finished every part doable to

make sure that such conferences are held on an ongoing foundation two to 3

occasions a 12 months. We are attempting to extend the frequency of such

conferences, as they bear fruit,” Ashrafkhanov stated.

“In addition to the prevailing platforms for cooperation, similar to

the Uzbek-Azerbaijani Business Council and the Interregional Forum,

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are in search of new platforms to make sure

bilateral ties in all areas”, the ambassador stated.

As the ambassador acknowledged Azerbaijani Azermash SR plant,

established with the participation of an Uzbek firm, intends to

begin producing in 2022 a minimum of 5,000 automobiles a 12 months.

According to him, the following step for the plant would be the

growth of the vary and mannequin portfolio of Chevrolet in

Azerbaijan, in addition to a gradual enhance in manufacturing volumes in

the close to future.

“Last September, we witnessed an occasion associated to the

commissioning of a brand new vehicle plant in Hajigabul (Azerbaijan),

which already in the identical month started assembling Chevrolet Nexia

and Cobalt automobiles. Two months after commissioning, in December 2021,

the plant expanded manufacturing scale and began assembling such automobile

fashions as Chevrolet Damas, Labo, Malibu, Tracker and Lacetti,”

Ashrafkhanov stated.

Azermash SR is a joint firm established by Avtosanoat Invest

LLC (Uzbekistan) and STA INSAAT LLC (Azerbaijan).

Besides that, the ambassador talked about Development Strategy

of New Uzbekistan for 2022-2026.

According to him, Uzbekistan intends to hitch the ranks of

international locations with middle-upper-income international locations over the following 5

years

He stated the Development Strategy gives for the implementation

of many actions which are geared toward making a strong basis

for becoming a member of such international locations.

“The technique consists of seven foremost areas to be achieved over

the following 5 years,” Ashrafkhanov stated.

According to the ambassador, this technique will function a foundation

for Uzbekistan to hold out large-scale additional reforms and

transformations in all spheres of the financial system.

He additionally famous that the technique set such priorities as additional

liberalization of financial system, privatization in most areas, worth

stabilization, attracting a considerable amount of overseas funding,

liquidation of the monopoly, promotion and improvement.

“The foremost consideration is paid to cooperation with overseas companions

for improvement of the targets offered for this technique,” the

ambassador stated.