Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan to build up ties through new industries – ambassador (Interview) (PHOTO/VİDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.
By Natavan Rzayeva – Trend:
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan to construct up ties by way of new
industries, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, Bahrom
Ashrafkhanov informed Trend.
“Our international locations plan to construct up ties by way of new industries. We
take into account textile, silk, leather-based, footwear and electrical industries
as such promising industries for this objective,” the ambassador
stated.
The ambassador additional burdened improvement of bilateral
cooperation with Azerbaijan. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are working
in direction of a number of will increase within the quantity of bilateral commerce
turnover.
“We have all the mandatory alternatives to multiply the amount
of bilateral commerce,” Ashrafkhanov stated.
According to him, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are taking the
needed steps to construct up cooperation ties.
“Over the previous 5 years, the commerce turnover between our
international locations has grown virtually six occasions. By the tip of 2021, this
determine elevated by 142 % in comparison with 2020,” Ashrafkhanov
stated.
The ambassador burdened that regardless of the coronavirus pandemic,
commerce and financial cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan
tends to develop.
“We had been in search of new mechanisms to make sure the continuity of
mutual contacts and ties with a view to broaden agreements. Even throughout
the pandemic, we held new on-line conferences, on-line enterprise boards
within the B2G, B2C format. But mainly, we tried to carry conferences in
the B2B format. Our international locations have finished every part doable to
make sure that such conferences are held on an ongoing foundation two to 3
occasions a 12 months. We are attempting to extend the frequency of such
conferences, as they bear fruit,” Ashrafkhanov stated.
“In addition to the prevailing platforms for cooperation, similar to
the Uzbek-Azerbaijani Business Council and the Interregional Forum,
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are in search of new platforms to make sure
bilateral ties in all areas”, the ambassador stated.
As the ambassador acknowledged Azerbaijani Azermash SR plant,
established with the participation of an Uzbek firm, intends to
begin producing in 2022 a minimum of 5,000 automobiles a 12 months.
According to him, the following step for the plant would be the
growth of the vary and mannequin portfolio of Chevrolet in
Azerbaijan, in addition to a gradual enhance in manufacturing volumes in
the close to future.
“Last September, we witnessed an occasion associated to the
commissioning of a brand new vehicle plant in Hajigabul (Azerbaijan),
which already in the identical month started assembling Chevrolet Nexia
and Cobalt automobiles. Two months after commissioning, in December 2021,
the plant expanded manufacturing scale and began assembling such automobile
fashions as Chevrolet Damas, Labo, Malibu, Tracker and Lacetti,”
Ashrafkhanov stated.
Azermash SR is a joint firm established by Avtosanoat Invest
LLC (Uzbekistan) and STA INSAAT LLC (Azerbaijan).
Besides that, the ambassador talked about Development Strategy
of New Uzbekistan for 2022-2026.
According to him, Uzbekistan intends to hitch the ranks of
international locations with middle-upper-income international locations over the following 5
years
He stated the Development Strategy gives for the implementation
of many actions which are geared toward making a strong basis
for becoming a member of such international locations.
“The technique consists of seven foremost areas to be achieved over
the following 5 years,” Ashrafkhanov stated.
According to the ambassador, this technique will function a foundation
for Uzbekistan to hold out large-scale additional reforms and
transformations in all spheres of the financial system.
He additionally famous that the technique set such priorities as additional
liberalization of financial system, privatization in most areas, worth
stabilization, attracting a considerable amount of overseas funding,
liquidation of the monopoly, promotion and improvement.
“The foremost consideration is paid to cooperation with overseas companions
for improvement of the targets offered for this technique,” the
ambassador stated.