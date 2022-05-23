Azerbaijan announces date of ticket sale for regular bus trips to Shusha and Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Tickets for normal

bus journeys to Azerbaijan’s Shusha and Aghdam cities for June,

organized by the State Road Transport Service beneath the Ministry of

Digital Development and Transport, will go on sale at 11:00 (GMT+4)

on May 25, the ministry advised Trend.

According to the ministry, bearing in mind the evaluation of

routes, the dynamics of demand and ticket gross sales, additionally the needs of

residents, sure modifications have been made to the bus schedule.

The choice was made to introduce an extra journey

Baku-Shusha-Baku.

Passenger transportation on this route will likely be carried out 5

occasions every week from June.

Passengers can buy tickets on the www.yolumuzqarabaga.az

portal.

Citizens should enter the information contained of their ID playing cards into

the system to buy tickets. Each ticket can solely be utilized by a

citizen recognized by an ID card. Tickets can’t be transferred to

one other particular person after buy, the ministry added.