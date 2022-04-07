Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to instruct MFAs to work on future peace treaty – EU president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. President of

Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

agreed to instruct Ministers of Foreign Affairs to work on the

preparation of a future peace treaty, assertion of President of

European Council Charles Michel mentioned, Trend studies.

Michel made a press release following a trilateral assembly with

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister

Nikol Pashinyan on April 6.

“The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, hosted

the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, for a

continuation of their discussions on the scenario within the South

Caucasus area and the event of EU relations with each

international locations.

President Michel reiterated the EU’s dedication to deepen its

cooperation with Armenia and Azerbaijan to work intently in

overcoming tensions and promote a South Caucasus that’s safe,

steady, peaceable and affluent for the advantage of all folks

residing within the area.

The leaders took inventory of developments since their final assembly

in Brussels in December 2021 and their videoconference, collectively

with President Macron, in February 2022. They reviewed progress on

the implementation of undertaken commitments. They mentioned the

latest reported tensions and reiterated the need of adhering

absolutely to the provisions of the 9/10 November 2020 trilateral

assertion. They welcomed the assembly of senior representatives from

Armenia and Azerbaijan on 30 March 2022 below EU auspices in

Brussels and agreed on the need to proceed this engagement to

guarantee sufficient follow-up to agreements reached at leaders’

degree.

President Michel emphasised the significance of humanitarian

gestures to advertise confidence and peaceable coexistence. He

confused the necessity for the total and speedy decision of all

excellent humanitarian points, together with comprehensively

addressing the difficulty of lacking individuals, and said that the EU is

able to help this endeavour. The EU will likewise proceed to

help confidence constructing measures between Azerbaijan and Armenia

in addition to humanitarian de-mining efforts, together with by persevering with

to offer professional recommendation and stepping up monetary help,

rehabilitation and reconstruction.

President Michel famous each President Aliyev’s and Prime

Minister Pashinyan’s said need to maneuver quickly in direction of a peace

settlement between their international locations. To this finish, it was agreed to

instruct Ministers of Foreign Affairs to work on the preparation of

a future peace treaty, which might tackle all needed

points.

The delimitation and demarcation of their bilateral border will

be important; to this finish, in keeping with the Sochi Statement of 26

November 2021, it was additionally agreed to convene a Joint Border

Commission by the top of April. The mandate of the Joint Border

Commission might be to:

delimit the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan,

and

guarantee a steady safety scenario alongside, and within the neighborhood of,

the borderline.

President Michel additionally confused that guaranteeing the suitable

distancing of forces is an important ingredient of incident prevention

and tensions discount. President Michel reaffirmed the EU’s

readiness to offer recommendation and help.

The leaders additionally mentioned the restoration of

communications/connectivity infrastructure between Armenia and

Azerbaijan specifically and within the South Caucasus extra broadly.

President Michel welcomed the steps in direction of the restoration of

railway strains, whereas encouraging Armenia and Azerbaijan to additionally

discover efficient options for the restoration of street hyperlinks. The EU

is able to help the event of connectivity hyperlinks,

together with in keeping with its Economic and Investment Plan and by

utilising the proposed financial advisory discussion board to determine widespread

initiatives.

The leaders agreed to follow-up on outcomes of their assembly and

to remain engaged,” mentioned the assertion.