Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to instruct MFAs to work on future peace treaty – EU president

“The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, hosted
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the
Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, for a
continuation of their discussions on the scenario within the South
Caucasus area and the event of EU relations with each
international locations.
President Michel reiterated the EU’s dedication to deepen its
cooperation with Armenia and Azerbaijan to work intently in
overcoming tensions and promote a South Caucasus that’s safe,
steady, peaceable and affluent for the advantage of all folks
residing within the area.
The leaders took inventory of developments since their final assembly
in Brussels in December 2021 and their videoconference, collectively
with President Macron, in February 2022. They reviewed progress on
the implementation of undertaken commitments. They mentioned the
latest reported tensions and reiterated the need of adhering
absolutely to the provisions of the 9/10 November 2020 trilateral
assertion. They welcomed the assembly of senior representatives from
Armenia and Azerbaijan on 30 March 2022 below EU auspices in
Brussels and agreed on the need to proceed this engagement to
guarantee sufficient follow-up to agreements reached at leaders’
degree.
President Michel emphasised the significance of humanitarian
gestures to advertise confidence and peaceable coexistence. He
confused the necessity for the total and speedy decision of all
excellent humanitarian points, together with comprehensively
addressing the difficulty of lacking individuals, and said that the EU is
able to help this endeavour. The EU will likewise proceed to
help confidence constructing measures between Azerbaijan and Armenia
in addition to humanitarian de-mining efforts, together with by persevering with
to offer professional recommendation and stepping up monetary help,
rehabilitation and reconstruction.
President Michel famous each President Aliyev’s and Prime
Minister Pashinyan’s said need to maneuver quickly in direction of a peace
settlement between their international locations. To this finish, it was agreed to
instruct Ministers of Foreign Affairs to work on the preparation of
a future peace treaty, which might tackle all needed
points.
The delimitation and demarcation of their bilateral border will
be important; to this finish, in keeping with the Sochi Statement of 26
November 2021, it was additionally agreed to convene a Joint Border
Commission by the top of April. The mandate of the Joint Border
Commission might be to:
delimit the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan,
and
guarantee a steady safety scenario alongside, and within the neighborhood of,
the borderline.
President Michel additionally confused that guaranteeing the suitable
distancing of forces is an important ingredient of incident prevention
and tensions discount. President Michel reaffirmed the EU’s
readiness to offer recommendation and help.
The leaders additionally mentioned the restoration of
communications/connectivity infrastructure between Armenia and
Azerbaijan specifically and within the South Caucasus extra broadly.
President Michel welcomed the steps in direction of the restoration of
railway strains, whereas encouraging Armenia and Azerbaijan to additionally
discover efficient options for the restoration of street hyperlinks. The EU
is able to help the event of connectivity hyperlinks,
together with in keeping with its Economic and Investment Plan and by
utilising the proposed financial advisory discussion board to determine widespread
initiatives.
The leaders agreed to follow-up on outcomes of their assembly and
to remain engaged,” mentioned the assertion.