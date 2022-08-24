Azerbaijan benefits from non-cash payments in public transport – VISA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. VISA helps

world transport operators and offers them with digital instruments to

appeal to extra passengers, in addition to enhance the consumer expertise,

Cristina Doros, Vice President of VISA and Regional Manager for

Central Asia and Azerbaijan, informed Trend.

“The integration of contactless cost in Azerbaijan final

November allowed passengers of Baku commuter trains, particularly

Baku-Sumgait trains, to pay for journey shortly and conveniently

utilizing digital applied sciences,” she stated.

According to the vice chairman, the VISA survey “The Future of

Urban Mobility” revealed that 91 % of passengers on this planet

largely or considerably anticipate contactless cost choices to be

supplied in public transport.

“The survey individuals additionally suppose that the primary benefits of

non-cash funds are comfort (44 %), time financial savings resulting from

quicker cost transactions (40 %), much less concern about having

sufficient money (38 %), in addition to lowered contact with surfaces

and different individuals (35 %),” she added.

As Doros famous, the fare restriction represents

alternative for public transport operators to function many

passengers as attainable. The introduction of a versatile fare limits

the quantity {that a} passenger pays for the full variety of journeys per

day, week or month, eliminating the necessity to tie funds to a month-to-month

subscription or a particular transport card. Among the individuals in

the survey, 61 % indicated {that a} versatile fare system would

encourage them to make use of public transport extra usually than paying for

every particular person journey with out fare restrictions.

“In the second quarter of this yr, VISA, along with its

companions, launched 50 new initiatives to introduce digital options

and providers in public transport world wide. This permits

passengers to make use of contactless cost playing cards or payment-enabled

units with out having to hold a separate transport card, as effectively

as pay in money,” she added.

—

Follow the writer on Twitter: @mariiiakhm