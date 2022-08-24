Azerbaijan benefits from non-cash payments in public transport – VISA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. VISA helps
world transport operators and offers them with digital instruments to
appeal to extra passengers, in addition to enhance the consumer expertise,
Cristina Doros, Vice President of VISA and Regional Manager for
Central Asia and Azerbaijan, informed Trend.
“The integration of contactless cost in Azerbaijan final
November allowed passengers of Baku commuter trains, particularly
Baku-Sumgait trains, to pay for journey shortly and conveniently
utilizing digital applied sciences,” she stated.
According to the vice chairman, the VISA survey “The Future of
Urban Mobility” revealed that 91 % of passengers on this planet
largely or considerably anticipate contactless cost choices to be
supplied in public transport.
“The survey individuals additionally suppose that the primary benefits of
non-cash funds are comfort (44 %), time financial savings resulting from
quicker cost transactions (40 %), much less concern about having
sufficient money (38 %), in addition to lowered contact with surfaces
and different individuals (35 %),” she added.
As Doros famous, the fare restriction represents
alternative for public transport operators to function many
passengers as attainable. The introduction of a versatile fare limits
the quantity {that a} passenger pays for the full variety of journeys per
day, week or month, eliminating the necessity to tie funds to a month-to-month
subscription or a particular transport card. Among the individuals in
the survey, 61 % indicated {that a} versatile fare system would
encourage them to make use of public transport extra usually than paying for
every particular person journey with out fare restrictions.
“In the second quarter of this yr, VISA, along with its
companions, launched 50 new initiatives to introduce digital options
and providers in public transport world wide. This permits
passengers to make use of contactless cost playing cards or payment-enabled
units with out having to hold a separate transport card, as effectively
as pay in money,” she added.
—
Follow the writer on Twitter: @mariiiakhm