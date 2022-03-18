Azerbaijan calls on UN organizations to be more actively involved in reconstruction of liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Azerbaijan calls on
the UN organizations to be extra actively concerned within the
reconstruction of the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s
occupation, Assistant of the Azerbaijani president, Head of the
Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential
Administration Hikmet Hajiyev instructed reporters at an occasion in Shusha
metropolis devoted to the thirtieth anniversary of partnership between
Azerbaijan and the UN, Trend studies.
“Fruitful discussions were held,” Hajiyev added. “The authorities
is concerned in reconstruction work, however on the identical time it wants
energetic help of worldwide group.”
In flip, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov pressured
that Azerbaijan appreciates the help for the restoration of its
territories affected on account of the Karabakh battle and calls
for energetic participation on this sphere.
“Azerbaijan helps sustainable improvement objectives on the world
stage,” Bayramov stated.
UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva stated
that the UN extremely appreciates Azerbaijan’s contribution and
initiatives.
“We will proceed working actively with Azerbaijan within the
future,” Andreeva stated.