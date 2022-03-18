Azerbaijan calls on UN organizations to be more actively involved in reconstruction of liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Azerbaijan calls on

the UN organizations to be extra actively concerned within the

reconstruction of the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s

occupation, Assistant of the Azerbaijani president, Head of the

Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential

Administration Hikmet Hajiyev instructed reporters at an occasion in Shusha

metropolis devoted to the thirtieth anniversary of partnership between

Azerbaijan and the UN, Trend studies.

“Fruitful discussions were held,” Hajiyev added. “The authorities

is concerned in reconstruction work, however on the identical time it wants

energetic help of worldwide group.”

In flip, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov pressured

that Azerbaijan appreciates the help for the restoration of its

territories affected on account of the Karabakh battle and calls

for energetic participation on this sphere.

“Azerbaijan helps sustainable improvement objectives on the world

stage,” Bayramov stated.

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva stated

that the UN extremely appreciates Azerbaijan’s contribution and

initiatives.

“We will proceed working actively with Azerbaijan within the

future,” Andreeva stated.