Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, ADY Container sign new co-op agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO) and ADY Container LLC (a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC) have signed a brand new settlement on cooperation within the area of feeder transportation, ASCO advised Trend.

According to the doc, “Poet Sabir” dry cargo vessel will transport cargo on the Alat-Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan)-Alat route.

The implementation of the mission to accentuate sea cargo shipments between the ports of Baku and Turkmenbashi turned doable with the assist of ASCO, Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC and Turkmenbashi International Sea Port.

“Poet Sabir” vessel is able to transporting concurrently 225 items of 20-foot containers.

Cargo transportation alongside the Alat-Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan)-Alat route in 2021 elevated by 101 % in comparison with 2020.

