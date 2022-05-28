Azerbaijan celebrates May 28 as Independence Day for the first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. This 12 months, May 28 is

celebrated for the primary time in Azerbaijan not as Republic Day,

however as Independence Day. In this regard, on the plenary session of

the Milli Majilis (Parliament) on October 15 final 12 months, a brand new ‘On

Independence Day’ invoice was adopted, Trend reviews.

With its adoption, May 28 – Republic Day and October 18 – State

Independence Day have been renamed. May 28 was declared Independence

Day, and October 18 – Restoration of Independence Day.

The twentieth century went down in historical past not solely as a century of

science and expertise, but in addition as a century of nationwide

awakening, the liberation of peoples from colonialism and the

creation of nationwide states.

The Revolution of 1917 in Russia ended the rule of the Romanov

dynasty. As a end result, the Russian Empire collapsed. The peoples had

to determine their very own destiny. The peoples needed to determine their very own destiny.

On May 28, 1918, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was

proclaimed.

The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic turned the primary democratic

republic not solely on the territory of contemporary Azerbaijan, but in addition

in the entire East. It was a parliamentary republic. Its state

attributes have been adopted – a flag, an anthem. However, the

Azerbaijan Democratic Republic lasted solely 23 months. On April 28,

1920, Azerbaijan was occupied by the eleventh military of the Bolsheviks,

and the republic fell.