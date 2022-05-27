Azerbaijan confirms 11 more COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Azerbaijan has

detected 11 new COVID-19 circumstances, 9 sufferers have recovered,

Trend reviews citing the Operational

Headquarters underneath Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up till now, 792,746 folks have been contaminated with coronavirus

within the nation, 782,987 of them have recovered, and 9,712 folks

have died. Currently, 47 persons are underneath remedy in particular

hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 circumstances, 2,163 assessments have been carried out

in Azerbaijan over the previous day, and a complete of 6,885,286 assessments

have been performed to this point.