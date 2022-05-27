Europe
Azerbaijan confirms 11 more COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Azerbaijan has
detected 11 new COVID-19 circumstances, 9 sufferers have recovered,
Trend reviews citing the Operational
Headquarters underneath Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up till now, 792,746 folks have been contaminated with coronavirus
within the nation, 782,987 of them have recovered, and 9,712 folks
have died. Currently, 47 persons are underneath remedy in particular
hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 circumstances, 2,163 assessments have been carried out
in Azerbaijan over the previous day, and a complete of 6,885,286 assessments
have been performed to this point.