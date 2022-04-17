Europe
Azerbaijan confirms 13 more COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijan has
detected 13 new COVID-19 circumstances, 10 sufferers have recovered, and one
affected person has died, Trend experiences citing the Operational
Headquarters beneath Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up till now, 792,362 individuals have been contaminated with coronavirus
within the nation, 782,516 of them have recovered, and 9,706 individuals
have died. Currently, 140 individuals are beneath therapy in particular
hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 circumstances, 3,297 exams have been carried out
in Azerbaijan over the previous day, and a complete of 6,769,897 exams
have been performed to date.