Azerbaijan confirms 13 more COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijan has

detected 13 new COVID-19 circumstances, 10 sufferers have recovered, and one

affected person has died, Trend experiences citing the Operational

Headquarters beneath Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up till now, 792,362 individuals have been contaminated with coronavirus

within the nation, 782,516 of them have recovered, and 9,706 individuals

have died. Currently, 140 individuals are beneath therapy in particular

hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 circumstances, 3,297 exams have been carried out

in Azerbaijan over the previous day, and a complete of 6,769,897 exams

have been performed to date.