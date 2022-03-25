Azerbaijan confirms 50 more COVID-19 cases, 134 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Azerbaijan has

detected 50 new COVID-19 instances, 134 sufferers have recovered, and

three sufferers have died, Trend studies citing the Operational Headquarters

beneath Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up till now, 791,654 folks have been contaminated with coronavirus

within the nation, 781,528 of them have recovered, and 9,675 folks

have died. Currently, 451 individuals are beneath therapy in particular

hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 instances, 2,499 checks have been carried out

in Azerbaijan over the previous day, and a complete of 6,679,287 checks

have been performed thus far.