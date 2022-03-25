Europe

Azerbaijan confirms 50 more COVID-19 cases, 134 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Azerbaijan has
detected 50 new COVID-19 instances, 134 sufferers have recovered, and
three sufferers have died, Trend studies citing the Operational Headquarters
beneath Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up till now, 791,654 folks have been contaminated with coronavirus
within the nation, 781,528 of them have recovered, and 9,675 folks
have died. Currently, 451 individuals are beneath therapy in particular
hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 instances, 2,499 checks have been carried out
in Azerbaijan over the previous day, and a complete of 6,679,287 checks
have been performed thus far.



