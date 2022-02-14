Azerbaijan continues to render engineering support services in Karabakh region
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
Trend:
The engineering assist providers are being rendered within the
Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation, Trend stories with
reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
“The roads within the liberated lands are cleared of mines and snow
for the secure transportation of the models and subdivisions of the
engineering troops of the Azerbaijani military,” the message mentioned.
“Moreover, new roads are being constructed for the availability of Azerbaijani
models stationed within the highlands and hard-to-reach areas with
mandatory objects. The work is underway to clear the sown areas of
mines.”
According to the message, greater than 374 hectares of the
territory had been fully cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance
because of the exercise of engineering and sapper models within the
liberated territories from February 1 by February 14.
“To date, greater than 13,868 hectares of land have been cleared of
mines by engineering and sapper models,” the message mentioned. “In
whole, 6,092 anti-personnel mines, 2,159 anti-tank mines and 9,012
unexploded ordnance had been revealed and destroyed. The mandatory
measures are nonetheless being taken within the liberated territories to
detect and neutralize mines and unexploded ordnance.”