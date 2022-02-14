Azerbaijan continues to render engineering support services in Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Trend:

The engineering assist providers are being rendered within the

Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation, Trend stories with

reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“The roads within the liberated lands are cleared of mines and snow

for the secure transportation of the models and subdivisions of the

engineering troops of the Azerbaijani military,” the message mentioned.

“Moreover, new roads are being constructed for the availability of Azerbaijani

models stationed within the highlands and hard-to-reach areas with

mandatory objects. The work is underway to clear the sown areas of

mines.”

According to the message, greater than 374 hectares of the

territory had been fully cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance

because of the exercise of engineering and sapper models within the

liberated territories from February 1 by February 14.

“To date, greater than 13,868 hectares of land have been cleared of

mines by engineering and sapper models,” the message mentioned. “In

whole, 6,092 anti-personnel mines, 2,159 anti-tank mines and 9,012

unexploded ordnance had been revealed and destroyed. The mandatory

measures are nonetheless being taken within the liberated territories to

detect and neutralize mines and unexploded ordnance.”