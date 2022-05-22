Azerbaijan creates favorable business and investment environment in industrial zones (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Favorable enterprise
and funding surroundings has been created within the industrial zones
of Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of
Economic Zones Elshad Nuriyev instructed Trend.
According to him, exemption from revenue tax, land lease and a
variety of different incentives contribute to development of entrepreneurs’
curiosity in beginning a enterprise on territory of commercial
zones.
“To date, 104 enterprise entities have acquired standing of a
resident of commercial zones, 58 of them have already began work.
In addition, they’ve invested 6.4 billion manat ($3.7 billion) in
industrial zones and created greater than 10,000 jobs,” Nuriyev
mentioned.
Nuriyev additionally added that it’s deliberate to moreover make investments
about 400 million manat ($235.3 million) in industrial zones and
create greater than 2,600 new jobs at subsequent stage, inside the framework
of current tasks.