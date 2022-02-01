Azerbaijan Defense Minister visits monument to Azerbaijan’s National Leader in Ankara (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a working go to to fraternal Turkey on the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar, Trend studies citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On February 1, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the park named after the nationwide chief of the Azerbaijani folks Heydar Aliyev in Ankara, laid a wreath on the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani folks, and paid tribute to his reminiscence.